NASCAR legend Richard Childress offers to send Ukraine 1 million rounds of ammunition

During an appearance on FOX News Wednesday, NASCAR Hall of Fame team owner Richard Childress pledged to send 1 million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine to assist in the country's defense against the invading Russian military.



Childress, speaking on FOX & Friends, said he was moved by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's spirit to defend his country.

"I heard Zelenskyy say he didn't want out, he needed ammunition," Childress said.

The NASCAR legend said he called Fred Wagenhals, the CEO of AMMO Inc., about how they could make it happen. Childress told co-host Brian Kilmeade that Wagenhals immediately offered to begin production on ammunition for Ukrainian fighters.

"To see people in Ukraine fighting, it's terrible to see the lives being lost over there," Childress said. "We have to do all we can, and I felt with AMMO Inc. and myself, we're doing the right thing and we're going to get that ammunition as quick as we can to them."

Russia's assault on Ukrainian cities continued into a seventh day, with a Russian official stating troops took control of the coastal city of Kherson — a claim the Ukrainian military denied.

Russia's assault on Kharkiv, which has nearly 1.5 million residents, continued with a strike on the regional police and intelligence headquarters, and a university building across the street, according to the Ukrainian emergency service and government officials. Explosions also happened in a central square near other government buildings, including the city council's.

The human toll of the war is also mounting, with the number of Ukrainians who have fled from their homeland expected to reach 1 million soon.

Russia and Ukraine said Wednesday that they were prepared to hold talks for the second time since the Russian invasion of its neighbor began last week.