TikTok challenge has teachers on edge

It's alarming, and kind of hard to believe. The latest TikTok challenge encourages students to slap a teacher. This comes as some school districts saw widespread vandalism from a previous challenge.

"We're going to have to have some enforcement and some real consequences," said Verdaillia Turner, President of the Georgia Federation of Teachers.

Verdaillia Turner was stunned when she heard about the challenge. She immediately turned to Facebook to warn teachers and to tell administrators to lay down the law on this one.

"We encourage school districts to use the fullest extent of the law when adults are assaulted," said Turner.

Hall County Schools Superintendent Will Schofield posted a video message to parents on Facebook telling them to talk to their kids because this will not be tolerated.

"There's zero humor in that. We will be forced to prosecute," said Schofield.

He went on to say "It is never funny to walk up to someone that you don't have a close personal relationship with, like a family member, and whack them on the rear".

Hall County like many other districts across Georgia saw plenty of problems with the last TikTok challenge where students took video of themselves stealing or breaking school property.

Turner says that's when schools really started to crack down, now parents need to do their party by keeping an eye on what their kids watch.

"Social media really does dictate our children's ethics and how they think. Many times parents aren't aware of the negative influence social media can have on our children," said Turner.

FOX 5 contacted a number of school districts about these challenges, all had a similar response. They will not tolerate vandalism, or in this case assault. Consequences will range from suspension to criminal charges.

