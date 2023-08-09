Tickets still available for Black Restaurant Week showcase at State Farm Arena on Thursday
ATLANTA - There are still tickets available for the 5th annual Black Restaurant Week NOSH Culinary Showcase at State Farm Arena on Aug. 10.
The grand tasting will feature Atlanta's premiere Black chefs, caterers and bartenders. There will be tasting stations and live chef demonstrations in a festive environment.
Participating restaurants include:
2Bruhz Bakery & Eatery
All things Rachel
Angry Crab Shack
Bake Girl Magic
Bando Verde
Blaqhaus
Chef Salty Experience
Eat Me Out SpudZ
FruiTea Bubbles Café
Grillgasms
Island Lobster Food Truck
It’s Go Thyme
Keedra’s Kitchen
Not as Famous Cookie Company
Peach Cobbler Factory
Phenomenal Food By Chef Holly
Sugarhi sweet eats n treats
Supreme Burger
Taste Urban Atlanta
Tha Grumpy Chef LLC
The Creamy Spot
Wierdo’s Kitchen
The VIP Black-owned spirits bar will feature Common Ground Gin, Greenwood Whiskey and Highway Vodka.
"We are thrilled to collaborate with Black Restaurant Weeks, which shines a spotlight on the richness of Black-owned restaurants and culinary talents right here in Atlanta," said State Farm Arena Executive Vice President and Chief People, Diversity and Inclusion Officer Camye Mackey. "Through this exciting one-night event, we’re savoring delicious food and uplifting the communities that support us by celebrating the entrepreneurial spirit of these remarkable businesses."
People with VIP tickets will be admitted at 6 p.m. Those with general admission will be admitted at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $50 general admission and $75 per VIP tickets, plus taxes and fees. Click here to purchase.
This event is sponsored by State Farm Arena, Levy and Greathouse Trial Law.