Tickets still available for Black Restaurant Week showcase at State Farm Arena on Thursday

article

There are still tickets available for the 5th annual Black Restaurant Week NOSH Culinary Showcase at State Farm Arena on Aug. 10.

The grand tasting will feature Atlanta's premiere Black chefs, caterers and bartenders. There will be tasting stations and live chef demonstrations in a festive environment.

Participating restaurants include:

2Bruhz Bakery & Eatery

All things Rachel

Angry Crab Shack

Bake Girl Magic

Bando Verde

Blaqhaus

Chef Salty Experience

Eat Me Out SpudZ

FruiTea Bubbles Café

Grillgasms

Island Lobster Food Truck

It’s Go Thyme

Keedra’s Kitchen

Not as Famous Cookie Company

Peach Cobbler Factory

Phenomenal Food By Chef Holly

Sugarhi sweet eats n treats

Supreme Burger

Taste Urban Atlanta

Tha Grumpy Chef LLC

The Creamy Spot

Wierdo’s Kitchen

The VIP Black-owned spirits bar will feature Common Ground Gin, Greenwood Whiskey and Highway Vodka.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Black Restaurant Weeks, which shines a spotlight on the richness of Black-owned restaurants and culinary talents right here in Atlanta," said State Farm Arena Executive Vice President and Chief People, Diversity and Inclusion Officer Camye Mackey. "Through this exciting one-night event, we’re savoring delicious food and uplifting the communities that support us by celebrating the entrepreneurial spirit of these remarkable businesses."

RELATED: Where and what to eat in metro Atlanta | August 2023

People with VIP tickets will be admitted at 6 p.m. Those with general admission will be admitted at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $50 general admission and $75 per VIP tickets, plus taxes and fees. Click here to purchase.



This event is sponsored by State Farm Arena, Levy and Greathouse Trial Law.