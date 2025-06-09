Middle Georgia toddler killed after mom accidentally drives over him

article

A one-year-old child died Thursday after his mom ran over him in their driveway, according to Jones County Corner Matthew Jarrat.

The corner says the child was outside playing with his dad when his mom got home. The child was behind a bush in the driveway when the mom pulled in to park.

The mom couldn’t see the child, according to the corner, and as she pulled into the driveway, he walked out in front of her car.

The child died from his injuries, according to Jarrat.

53 children under the age of 15 have been hurt or killed in frontover crashes across Georgia since 1998, according to Kids and Car Safety, an organization that keeps track of car accidents involving children.

A frontover is when a child is hurt or killed by a car that is moving forward very slowly.

To help prevent frontovers, Kids and Car Safety offers these 3 tips:

1. Children should always be directly and actively supervised any time a vehicle is being moved at the home and 100% of the time in or near parking lots.

2. Always carry toddlers or use strollers or shopping carts in parking lots or near vehicles.

3. Install childproof doorknob covers on all outside doors of the home and pair them with stick on door alarms so you know if a child is attempting to sneak out of the house.