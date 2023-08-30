Tickets on sale for Out on Film 2023 festival at Landmark Midtown Art Cinema

article

Out on Film, Atlanta's LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer) film festival, is happening Sept. 21 through Oct. 1.

This is the 36th year for the festival that will feature approximately 150 narratives, documentaries and short films.

The festival features films made locally, nationally and even internationally. Short films that win the festival's Drama Short award will now be eligible to enter the Academy’s Live Action Short film competition for the concurrent season, provided their films otherwise comply with the Academy rules.

Landmark Midtown Art Cinema is the host theater. A 5 pack of tickets costs $50; $95 for a 10 pack; and $185 for an all access pass. A virtual pass is also available for $125. Tickets are on sale now. Click here for more information.

