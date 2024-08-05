Rapper T.I. arrested in reported case of mistaken identity at Atlanta airport

article

Rapper T.I. was reportedly arrested at the Atlanta airport in a strange case of mistaken identity.

TMZ reports that the 43-year-old rapper was placed in handcuffs at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Sunday night.

It turns out that police had an arrest warrant for Clifford Harris - which is T.I.'s real name - but the Harris they were looking for wasn't the "What You Know" artist.

Instead, TMZ reports the other Harris was wanted out of Baltimore, Maryland, on allegations of stalking and violent behavior toward a woman.

After T.I. was taken to the Clayton County Jail, he was released after he got in contact with his attorney, Steve Sadow.

A judge has dismissed the order that would have extradited T.I. to Maryland.