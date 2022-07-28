Three men charged with murder of 15-year-old in DeKalb County apartments

article

Detectives have arrested and charged three suspects in the deadly shooting of a 15-year-old at a DeKalb County apartment complex Tuesday.

Romello Jazz Heard was supposed to start high school this year, instead his family is mourning his murder.

The shooting happened steps away from the leasing office Tuesday evening at the Woods at Peppertree Apartment Complex. Officers were called out to the 3300 block of Peppertree Circle after receiving a 911 call about a person being shot.

15-YEAR-OLD SHOT DEAD AT APARTMENT COMPLEX WAS ABOUT TO START HIGH SCHOOL, FAMILY SAYS

"I was walking up to QuikTrip and I heard one shot and as soon as I reached the entrance of the building I saw one body on the ground," one woman said.

The woman did not want to be identified, but said she believes whoever shot Heard did so from behind without the teen even realizing what happened.

"He was fighting for his life in that last minute and by the police showed up it was done for him," the witness said.

Romello Jazz Heard, 15, shot and killed in DeKalb County. Family says he was about the start high school. (Provided by family)

Thursday, officers announced they have charged three suspects, identified as Chaz Lawson, Moterie Junious, and Cameron Jackson, with Heard's murder and robbery.

Investigators have not said what led them to identify the three men as suspects in the teen's murder or what led up to the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing.