15-year-old boy found dead at DeKalb County apartment complex

A teen has died after a shooting at a DeKalb County apartment complex on Tuesday evening.

Officers were called out around 3:35 p.m. to the 3300 block of Peppertree Circle after receiving a 911 call about a person being shot.

DeKalb County police said officers arrived to find the body of a 15-year-old boy.

Homicide units spent several hours combing over the scene and speaking to residents.

The name of the teen has not been released.

No information about a possible shooter has been released.