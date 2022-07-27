15-year-old shot dead at apartment complex was about to start high school, family says

A 15-year-old shot and killed at a DeKalb County apartment complex should be getting ready to start high school. His family was devastated to find out someone murdered him overnight.

They identified him as Romello Jazz Heard. His distraught family shared photos of him.

Officers were called out around 3:35 p.m. to the 3300 block of Peppertree Circle after receiving a 911 call about a person being shot.

Romello Jazz Heard, 15, shot and killed in DeKalb County. Family says he was about the start high school.

DeKalb County police said officers arrived to find the 15-year-old boy dead.

Romello Jazz Heard, 15, shot and killed in DeKalb County. Family says he was about the start high school. (Provided by family)

Homicide units spent several hours combing over the scene and speaking to residents. There are surveillance cameras at the apartment complex, police said.

No information about a possible shooter has been released.