Men wanted for robbery with machete at Gwinnett Dollar General

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  June 12, 2025 2:44pm EDT
Gwinnett County
Men with machete rob Dollar General Store

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police are searching for two men accused of robbing a Dollar General store at machete-point.

Officers responded to the store on Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road after a reported armed robbery n May 19. Surveillance video shows two suspects entering the store wielding a machete and forcing an employee to open the store’s safe.

The men fled the scene with three empty deposit bags and the victims’ cellphones. 

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300.  To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

