Third suspect in 2019 murder of Gwinnett County check-cashing business owner arrested

After 17 months on the run, officials said the third and final suspect wanted in connection to a 2019 robbery and murder has been taken into custody.

Ian Jabar Longshore was arrested Friday afternoon by the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive unit with the help of the DeKalb County police and SWAT team in DeKalb County.

Longshore was wanted in connection to the murder of 49-year-old Sukkee Hong on the evening of Oct. 4. 2019. Police found Hong shot inside the garage of his home located on Kendrix Ridge Drive in the Sugar Hill area.

Investigators believe the motive was robbery and that Hong was targeted because he owned a check-cashing business. Police believe Hong was under surveillance before the robbery.

Two other suspects, Subriccia Moss and Daquan Rashad Clarke, were taken into custody within a month after the murder. Both have been charged with felony murder and armed robbery in the case and are currently being held at the Gwinnett County Adult Detention Center without bond.

