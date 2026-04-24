How a fake federal warrant led to a $300,000 theft
HOGANVILLE, Ga. - Hogansville police are searching for a man who they say collected $60,000 in cash from a victim during a fraudulent meeting on Feb. 26.
What we know:
A man met with a victim within the Hogansville city limits on Feb. 26 to collect $60,000 in cash, according to the Hogansville Police Department. Investigators say the man is part of a group of three to four people who have taken more than $300,000 from the same victim over several incidents.
The group allegedly builds trust by impersonating federal officials and using fake federal warrants to trick the victim. During the exchange in February, the suspect was seen checking the area for police before approaching the victim. A second vehicle stayed nearby to watch the transaction and left once the victim walked away.
What we don't know:
While police have identified the group's tactics, they have not yet released the names of the suspects or the specific identity of the victim. It is also unclear exactly which federal agency the group claimed to represent.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a press release provided by the Hogansville Police Department Criminal Investigation Division, which included investigative details and a forensic sketch created by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.