How a fake federal warrant led to a $300,000 theft

article

The Brief A man is wanted for taking $60,000 from a victim in a massive impersonation fraud scheme in Hogansville. Police say a group of suspects has stolen more than $300,000 by pretending to be federal officials. Investigators released a forensic sketch of one suspect and photos of two vehicles used during the theft.



Hogansville police are searching for a man who they say collected $60,000 in cash from a victim during a fraudulent meeting on Feb. 26.

What we know:

A man met with a victim within the Hogansville city limits on Feb. 26 to collect $60,000 in cash, according to the Hogansville Police Department. Investigators say the man is part of a group of three to four people who have taken more than $300,000 from the same victim over several incidents.

The group allegedly builds trust by impersonating federal officials and using fake federal warrants to trick the victim. During the exchange in February, the suspect was seen checking the area for police before approaching the victim. A second vehicle stayed nearby to watch the transaction and left once the victim walked away.

What we don't know:

While police have identified the group's tactics, they have not yet released the names of the suspects or the specific identity of the victim. It is also unclear exactly which federal agency the group claimed to represent.