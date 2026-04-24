Athens police arrest man for murder after body found in tent

The Brief Police in Athens have arrested a 30-year-old man in connection with a killing after a body was found in a tent last week. The victim, identified as Rodney Alford, was discovered by officers while they were responding to a different call in the area. Investigators labeled the death suspicious and signed warrants for the suspect on Friday.



Police arrested 30-year-old Joshua Robert White on Friday for the death of a man found in a tent near Hull Road and Danielsville Road on April 17.

The backstory:

Police from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department were working on a different call near Hull Road and Danielsville Road when they found 42-year-old Rodney Alford dead inside a tent on April 17.

After looking into the case, detectives decided Alford's death was suspicious.

On Friday, police arrested Joshua Robert White, 30, of Athens. White is facing several charges, including malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault.

What we don't know:

While police have made an arrest, they have not shared how Alford died or what led them to White as a suspect.

What you can do:

This is still an active investigation. Officers are asking anyone with information about what happened to contact Detective Harrison at 762-400-7361 or by email at David.Harrision@accgov.com.