Athens police arrest man for murder after body found in tent
ATHENS, Ga. - Police arrested 30-year-old Joshua Robert White on Friday for the death of a man found in a tent near Hull Road and Danielsville Road on April 17.
The backstory:
Police from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department were working on a different call near Hull Road and Danielsville Road when they found 42-year-old Rodney Alford dead inside a tent on April 17.
After looking into the case, detectives decided Alford's death was suspicious.
On Friday, police arrested Joshua Robert White, 30, of Athens. White is facing several charges, including malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault.
What we don't know:
While police have made an arrest, they have not shared how Alford died or what led them to White as a suspect.
What you can do:
This is still an active investigation. Officers are asking anyone with information about what happened to contact Detective Harrison at 762-400-7361 or by email at David.Harrision@accgov.com.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a press release issued by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, which detailed the discovery of the victim and the subsequent arrest of the suspect.