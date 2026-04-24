Georgia wildfires destroy shelter; 19 puppies rescued

The Brief Nineteen puppies were rescued from a South Georgia shelter destroyed by wildfires. The Atlanta Humane Society transported the dogs to Marietta. The dogs will be available for adoption after medical clearance.



The Atlanta Humane Society rescued 19 puppies from a shelter in Blackshear, Georgia, that was destroyed by wildfires, according to Caroline Parks with the Atlanta Humane Society.

What we know:

The team drove about five hours on Wednesday night to reach the area and transport the dogs to the organization's crisis response center in Marietta. The puppies range in age from 8 weeks to 3 months and are currently receiving medical evaluations, food, and care in a safe environment.

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear when exactly the puppies will be ready for adoption, as they must first be medically cleared before being transferred to the Atlanta Humane Society’s Atlanta location. Additionally, while the team is prepared to return to the area, it remains uncertain when or if they will be called back to assist with further animal evacuations in the fire zones.

Why you should care:

The fires in South Georgia remain uncontained, posing a continued threat to both local residents and animals. The Atlanta Humane Society has been providing critical supplies and relief to those in evacuation zones and remains on standby to assist as the situation evolves.