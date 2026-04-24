Metro Atlanta fire danger: Several counties under outdoor burn bans

The Brief Several counties in metro Atlanta are under a burn ban due to dry conditions. Bartow County officials fought a 7-acre fire Thursday as humidity stays low. The current outdoor burning restrictions remain in effect through April 30.



Fire officials in Bartow County have issued an outdoor burn ban as dry conditions and low humidity create a high risk for wildfires across metro Atlanta.

Fire danger high in North Georgia

What we know:

Bartow County Fire Marshal Justin Rogers says the area is on high alert following a busy Thursday. Crews worked with Georgia Forestry to contain a seven-acre fire by plowing a fire break around the area. Officials are currently monitoring these locations closely and asking anyone who sees smoke to call 911 immediately.

Signs are posted throughout Red Top Mountain State Park to warn visitors of the danger. The ban prohibits all outdoor burning, including yard debris, land clearing for commercial projects, and the use of charcoal grills. While the restrictions impact popular activities like camping and fishing, Rogers noted the rules are in place to protect both residents and visitors.

The dry spell

What we don't know:

While the current weather-related ban is set to end this month, it is not yet clear if the upcoming summer burn ban will include additional restrictions on charcoal grills or if those will be lifted once humidity levels rise.

Prayers for rain

What they're saying:

Alexandra Acord, a Kennesaw resident visiting the park, said she is hoping for rain to help with the heavy pollen. Having grown up in California, she mentioned that fire danger is a familiar part of life, but it remains sad to see the threat so close to home. "I know we haven't had any water and I know it's dangerous to burn because it can catch," Acord said.

Burning restrictions

What's next:

The emergency burn ban will stay in effect through the end of April. Once this period concludes, the standard summer burn ban is scheduled to begin for the region.