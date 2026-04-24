Arthur Blank breaks ground on Marietta NWSL training facility
MARIETTA, Ga. - A sprawling 33-acre site in Marietta is being transformed into a world-class training facility for the National Women’s Soccer League’s newest franchise. Arthur Blank, owner of the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United, is bringing the franchise to Atlanta. He joined city officials and league leadership on Friday to mark the formal start of construction.
This facility will serve as the home base for the expansion team awarded to AMB Sports and Entertainment in November 2025. The project arrives at a pivotal time for the region, as the groundbreaking takes place just months before the World Cup series is set to arrive in Atlanta.
What they're saying:
NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman emphasized the importance of the site, stating:
"The lessons that these players need to learn and practice every single day happen in the training facilities. It's the reason that we at the league have been so focused on ensuring that for every expansion team that comes in, they commit to building a world-class training facility. And that's what you're going to have right here. So, I couldn't be more grateful for your belief and vision on behalf of this franchise."
Arthur Blank, reflecting on the growth of the sport in Georgia, said: "I want to thank everybody for helping us, on this journey. It's been unbelievable," and added, "For us to bring soccer, soccer generally from where it was in the Atlanta area and see where it is today is a remarkable journey."
What's next:
Construction will continue on the Franklin Gateway site as the club prepares for its professional debut. Although the training operations will be rooted in Marietta, fans will head to downtown Atlanta to see the team compete, with home matches set to be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium starting in 2028.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from FOX 5 Atlanta reporter Deidra Dukes who attended the groundbreaking ceremony in Marietta and spoke with Arthur Blank and NWSL leadership, as well as details provided by the City of Marietta and the National Women’s Soccer League.