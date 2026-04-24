Arthur Blank breaks ground on Marietta NWSL training facility

The Brief Motorists on Franklin Gateway in Marietta are witnessing the beginning of a major transformation as the city’s sports landscape evolves with a new 33-acre development. Arthur Blank joined the City of Marietta and the National Women’s Soccer League on Friday to officially break ground on a world-class training facility for the league's 17th expansion team. While the training headquarters will be located in Marietta, the new NWSL Atlanta franchise is scheduled to begin play in 2028 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.



A sprawling 33-acre site in Marietta is being transformed into a world-class training facility for the National Women’s Soccer League’s newest franchise. Arthur Blank, owner of the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United, is bringing the franchise to Atlanta. He joined city officials and league leadership on Friday to mark the formal start of construction.

This facility will serve as the home base for the expansion team awarded to AMB Sports and Entertainment in November 2025. The project arrives at a pivotal time for the region, as the groundbreaking takes place just months before the World Cup series is set to arrive in Atlanta.

What they're saying:

NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman emphasized the importance of the site, stating:

"The lessons that these players need to learn and practice every single day happen in the training facilities. It's the reason that we at the league have been so focused on ensuring that for every expansion team that comes in, they commit to building a world-class training facility. And that's what you're going to have right here. So, I couldn't be more grateful for your belief and vision on behalf of this franchise."

Arthur Blank, reflecting on the growth of the sport in Georgia, said: "I want to thank everybody for helping us, on this journey. It's been unbelievable," and added, "For us to bring soccer, soccer generally from where it was in the Atlanta area and see where it is today is a remarkable journey."

What's next:

Construction will continue on the Franklin Gateway site as the club prepares for its professional debut. Although the training operations will be rooted in Marietta, fans will head to downtown Atlanta to see the team compete, with home matches set to be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium starting in 2028.