NWSL Atlanta headquarters: Marietta approves $21M deal for soccer training facility

The Brief Marietta leaders approved a $21 million deal to build the NWSL team headquarters on Franklin Gateway. AMB Sports and Entertainment will develop 33 acres featuring a 38,000-square-foot facility and four fields. The training center is expected to open in Marietta before the club’s league debut in 2028.



Marietta city leaders approved a $21 million land deal with AMB Sports and Entertainment on Thursday to build a 33-acre National Women's Soccer League headquarters and training facility on Franklin Gateway.

What we know:

The headquarters for the NWSL club will be built just down the road from Atlanta United's training facility on Franklin Gateway in Marietta.

The $21 million deal with Arthur Blank's organization, AMB Sports and Entertainment, to buy 33 acres to build the headquarters for the women's soccer club on Franklin Gateway. It will include a 38,000 square foot headquarters and a state-of-the-art training facility with four full fields.

The city will also acquire 10 acres currently owned by AMB Sports and Entertainment to be used as park space.

Mayor Steve Tumlin says it will be a game changer for the community.

"It's going to make grocery stores, good dining. We've had people start inquiring up here," said Mayor Steve Tumlin.

In addition to the economic boost, Mayor Tumlin says having the women's club here will inspire young athletes.

"It will bring our city together. It's going to be a true blessing," said Mayor Tumlin.

AMB Sports and Entertainment released a statement saying they can't wait to break ground. "With today's announcement of another major infrastructure investment in the beautiful game, metro Atlanta continues to solidify itself as the epicenter of soccer in the United States." They plan to break ground as soon as possible with the goal of officially opening the training facility ahead of the club's debut in 2028.

What they're saying:

Players from Marietta City School's women's soccer team were at the Thursday evening meeting to show their support.

"I have always really wanted a NWSL team in Atlanta," said Carsyn Watters.

"I've been a big fan of the NEWS for a long time, so I'm really excited to have a team here," said Lily Williamson.

They say it's a major win to have the National Women's Soccer League franchise based in Marietta.

"We think this is such a big deal in our community," said Giavana Patterson.