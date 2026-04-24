55-year-old woman shot to death at Midtown home

The Brief A 55-year-old woman is dead and a man is in critical condition following a domestic dispute at a Midtown home Friday night. Police believe the man was the aggressor in the incident and may have a history of mental health issues. The man was hospitalized with a neck injury and is currently undergoing surgery.



A 55-year-old woman was shot and killed during a domestic dispute at a Midtown home Friday night.

What we know:

The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Vedado Way NE, near Greenwood Avenue.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers arrived to find a 55-year-old woman who had been shot in the torso; she died at the scene.

A man was also found with a deep cut to his neck. He was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable but critical condition to undergo surgery.

Investigators say the incident appears to be domestic and they believe the man was the aggressor.

Police investigates a deadly shooting and stabbing along Vedado Way in Midtown Atlanta on April 24, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

What we don't know:

Police are still working to positively identify the woman killed inside the home and have not yet released the name of the man involved.

It is also unclear exactly what led up to the violence, though police noted there is a documented history of domestic disturbances at the house.

The backstory:

Officers say this was not the first time they had been called to this Midtown residence.

There are documented histories of domestic disturbances at the home. Furthermore, police told reporters the man involved may have been struggling with mental health issues.