Three men arrested in Sandy Springs child predator sting

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The Brief Sandy Springs police arrested three men in a proactive sting targeting child predators. The suspects allegedly traveled to meet who they believed was a 15-year-old child. All three men face charges of trafficking for sexual servitude and criminal attempt.



The Sandy Springs Police Department arrested three men this week during a proactive child predator sting operation intended to protect vulnerable children.

Police catch three men in sting

What we know:

Sandy Springs police say three men traveled to the city believing they were going to engage in sexual acts with a 15-year-old child in exchange for money. Instead of a child, the men were met by officers and taken into custody.

According to police, the three suspects arrested are:

Antonio Thackston, 43, of Tuscumbia, Ala.

Jacob Holloway, 38, of Lawrenceville.

Derrell Green, 41, of McClellanville, S.C.

The men are each charged with trafficking a person for sexual servitude and criminal attempt to commit a felony.

Details on the undercover operation

What we don't know:

While police confirmed the operation took place over the past few days, they have not yet released the specific location in Sandy Springs where the arrests occurred or if the men were using a specific social media app to coordinate the meetings.

What you can do:

If you have information or suspect human trafficking is happening, you can contact the Sandy Springs Police Department at 770-551-6900. You can also call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text "HELP" to 233733.