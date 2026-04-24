Police arrest suspect in stabbing at Conyers car dealership

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The Brief An employee at Conyers Nissan is in stable condition after being stabbed during a fight Friday afternoon. Police used Flock license plate readers to track the suspect to a nearby apartment complex within the city. Investigators are still searching for the weapon used in the attack as they process the scene at the dealership.



A Nissan dealership employee was stabbed by a co-worker during an argument Friday afternoon at the Conyers business, according to police.

Stabbing at Conyers Nissan

What we know:

A 911 call was placed at 3:41 p.m. regarding a stabbing at Conyers Nissan on Iris Drive.

According to the Conyers Police Department, officers found a man working at the dealership had been stabbed.

Authorities said the victim and the suspect were both employees who had been in a verbal argument before the stabbing.

Witnesses provided a description of the suspect’s car, which helped officers track the vehicle using Flock Safety technology.

Police found the suspect at a local apartment complex and arrested them without incident.

The victim is currently in stable condition at a local hospital.

What we don't know:

While an arrest has been made, police have not yet identified the suspect by name or released the specific charges they are facing.

Investigators are also still looking for the weapon used in the stabbing.

What's next:

The Conyers Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is currently processing the dealership property. They are working to recover the weapon and gather more evidence from the initial scene.