Person killed in Buford Highway Connector hit-and-run

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The Brief A person died Monday night after being hit by a car on the Buford Highway Connector. Police say the driver involved fled the scene after the crash.



A person was killed on the Buford Highway Connector after being struck by a car.

What we know:

The incident occurred around 9:10 p.m. near the intersection of Sidney Marcus Boulevard NE.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the driver fled the scene after striking the individual.

Several lanes of traffic were closed during the investigation.

What we don't know:

No description of the driver or the make and model of the vehicle has been provided.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Investigators have not stated whether the pedestrian was in a crosswalk or if speed was a factor in the crash.