Savannah men arrested after Monroe County high-speed chase

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The Brief Two Savannah men are in jail following a high-speed chase that crossed county lines. The incident began during a traffic stop when a passenger jumped into the driver's seat and ran. Deputies caught both men after a pursuit that ended with a foot chase in Bibb County.



Two Savannah men are behind bars after leading Monroe County deputies on a high-speed chase through Middle Georgia on Friday.

Traffic stop turns into high-speed chase

What we know:

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the incident started when a deputy pulled over a vehicle for a traffic stop on Friday.

During the stop, the deputy asked for a K-9 unit to help search the car. While the driver, Quanderrick Millsaps, was talking to the deputy, the passenger, Marquis Maxwell, jumped into the driver's seat and drove away. Millsaps then tried to run away on foot but was caught by deputies nearby.

Items seized during a high-speed chase into Monroe County on April 24, 2026 (Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

The vehicle pursuit continued until the car was stopped at mile post 166 in Bibb County. Maxwell tried to run away after the car stopped, but deputies caught him quickly.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear what the original reason for the traffic stop was or how fast the vehicle was traveling during the chase.

What's next:

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office confirmed that both Savannah men face several charges. Both are charged with trafficking marijuana, possession of controlled substances, obstruction of law enforcement, and multiple traffic offenses. Maxwell faces an additional charge of felony fleeing.

Both men were being held without bond at the Monroe County Jail.