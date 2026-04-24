Statham woman identified in Athens Atlanta Highway death

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The Brief Police in Athens have identified a woman found dead on Atlanta Highway in January as 74-year-old Rosalinda Gurley. Investigators originally believed the woman was between 40 and 50 years old before the GBI Crime Lab confirmed her identity. Authorities say Gurley, a resident of Statham, likely died from exposure to the cold weather.



The Athens-Clarke County Police Department has identified a Statham woman who was found dead on Atlanta Highway three months ago.

What we know:

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department, with help from the GBI Crime Lab, has identified a woman found dead earlier this year as Rosalinda Gurley.

Gurley was 74 years old and lived in Statham.

Officers found her on Jan. 27 in the 3100 block of Atlanta Highway.

At the time she was discovered, she did not have any identification on her.

Investigators currently believe her death was caused by being exposed to the cold weather.

What we don't know:

While police have identified Gurley, it is not yet clear how she ended up on the 3100 block of Atlanta Highway or how long she had been there before being discovered.

The backstory:

When the woman was first found on Jan. 27, investigators struggled to identify her. Early reports from the police department suggested she appeared to be between 40 and 50 years old. Because she was found without an ID, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department had to ask for the public's help and work with the GBI Crime Lab to make a positive identification.