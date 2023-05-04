Shaky Knees, Kentucky Derby, and Dragon Boats: Things to do this weekend in Metro Atlanta

There's no shortage of festivals this weekend. Choose one – or five – and enjoy a day of food, fun and live music all around Georgia. But, we would never forget our readers who prefer quieter ways to spend their time. We have a slew of events planned perfect for those with an affinity for the great indoors.

Each week, FOX 5 Atlanta will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Metro Atlanta.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta App , and follow FOX 5 Atlanta on social media channels for weekly updates.

Shaky Knees Music Festival

May 5-7

Central Park; Atlanta

Unfortunately this is a sold out event, but you may still be able to find tickets.

Adidas Atlanta City Games

8 a.m. - 10 p.m. May 6

Centennial Olympic Park; Atlanta

International track and field stars return to Atlanta in 2023 in a way not seen since the 1996 Olympic Games. Find more information here.

Who is Jill Scott? Tour 2023

8 p.m. May 6

Chastain Park Amphitheatre; 4469 Stella Drive NW, Atlanta

Learn more about this event here.

Kentucky Derby at Colony Square

5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. May 6

Colony Square Midtown; 1197 Peachtree Street

The Plaza will transform into a glamorous party spot complete with a jumbo viewing screen to watch the race.

Guests will also be able to enjoy live music, drinks, race betting, photo opportunities, and more.

The event is free to attend. No ticketing required.

Seating is first come, first served.

No outside food or beverage

Learn more by visiting their website.

Acworth Dragon Boat Festival

9 a.m. - 4 p.m. May 6

Dallas Landing Park; 5021 Allatoona Drive, Acworth

Imagine colorful 40 foot long boats with the head and tail of a dragon on each end, filled with 20 paddlers, a drummer, and steers person competing in a high energy race on the water.

Click here to learn more.

Taste of Spring Festival

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. May 6

Olde Town Conyers; 901 Railroad Street, Conyers

Come browse and shop among arts and crafts vendors, live entertainment on the Depot Stage and food vendors at the Taste of Spring! Admission is free.

Tracy Morgan

8 p.m. May 6

Tabernacle; 152 Luckie Street, Atlanta

Tracy's Back — And Funnier Than Ever!

Click here to learn more about getting tickets.

Seal World Tour 2023

8 p.m. May 6

Fox Theatre; 660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

Célébrez en Rosé - Atlanta

Doors open at 1 p.m. May 7

Park Tavern at Piedmont Park; 500 Tenth Street NE, Atlanta

Learn more here.

Roswell Spring Arts & Crafts Festival

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. May 7

11 a.m. - 5 p.m. May 8

Roswell City Hall; 38 Hill Street, Roswell

The Roswell Spring Arts and Crafts Festival is a two-day outdoor festival. Click here to learn more.

Atlanta Braves vs. Baltimore Orioles

Multiple games; May 5-7

Truist Park; Atlanta

Fireworks on Friday

Tickets are only $7 on Sunday, and kids get a free pair of sunglasses.

Georgia State Fair

Until May 7

Georgia State Fairgrounds; 1500 Tara Place, Hampton

Exciting attractions, shows, live music and more. Come get a taste of your favorite fair food and don't forget the carnival rides for the kids. Click here to learn more.

Vintage Market Days of Greater Atlanta

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. May 5, 6

10 a.m. - 3 p.m. May 7

Each vendor will feature their choice of true vintage goods, antiques, original art, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home décor, outdoor furnishings, consumable yummies, seasonal plantings and so much more! Learn more by visiting their website.

Decatur Arts Festival 2023

Downtown Decatur; 101 East Court Square, Decatur

May 5-7

Kick off the Decatur Arts Festival weekend with ArtWalk, a single-night, city-wide art experience. Enjoy music on the square while you stroll between ArtSpots, local businesses hosting free art receptions with light refreshments. Explore the diverse work of 120 artists at the Artists Market; the juried, outdoor market showcases offerings from all over the Southeast including local creatives.

Larn more about this event by clicking here.

May-retta Daze Festival

10 a.m. - 7 p.m. May 6

11 a.m. - 5 p.m. May 7

Glover Park at Historic Marietta Square; 50 N Park Square NE, Marietta

May-Retta Daze is a two-day art, crafts & music outdoor festival held annually, the first weekend in May at the Historic Marietta Square. The festival features exhibitors and artists showcasing handmade goods including painting, pottery, woodwork, metal, glass, fabric, soap, candles and more.

Dino Safari

North Point Mall; 1000 North Point Circle, Alpharetta

11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Wednesdays - Sundays

Dinosaurs take over the mall for the kid-friendly, walk-through exhibit . Tickets start at $16 for children and adults. Kids under two are free.

Sneak Peek to Next Week

7 p.m. May 12-13

State Farm Arena; Atlanta

Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit returns with an all-star line up including, Mary J. Blige, Lauryn Hill, Summer Walker, Robert Glasper, Mike Epps, Jodeci, Busta Rhymes, Jeezy, Method Man, Jadakiss, Lucky Daye, Coco Jones, Saucy Santana, Sunday Service Collective and Muni Long.

Keep up with the latest forecast by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter .

If you would like to feature a future event or activity on this weekly list, please send an email with photos and details including the subject line "Things to Do" to judayah.murray@fox.com.