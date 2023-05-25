Ed Sheeran, Jazz Fest, MomoCon: Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

article

There are a ton of opportunities to see your favorite artists or indulge in your favorite genre through countless festivals this weekend. Or, maybe you'd rather let your inner-nerd shine at MomoCon. There's never a dull moment when your weekend is planned by FOX 5 Atlanta.

Each week, FOX 5 Atlanta will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Metro Atlanta.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta App , and follow FOX 5 Atlanta on social media channels for weekly updates.

MomoCon

May 25-28

Georgia World Congress Center; 285 Andrew Young International Boulevard NW, Atlanta

Calling all Anime, comic book and video game fanatics! MomoCon, Atlanta's all-ages, pro-geek culture convention, is back. Whether you're into cosplay, want to check out the newest games on the market, or have dreams of meeting your favorite author and artists, you can make it all happen starting Thursday.

Have more questions? MomoCon has the answers.

Groovin' On The Square

6 p.m. - 8 p.m. May 26

Colony Square; 1197 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

No Friday plans? No problem! Spend it at The Plaza. Colony Square hosts live performers every Friday through October. The Andrews Brothers are performing with their ‘dueling pianos’ at the rain or shine event this weekend. Did we mention it's free?

Bryson Tiller: Back and I'm Better Tour

8:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m. May 26

Coca-Cola Roxy; 800 Battery Avenue SE #500, Atlanta

It's been six years since his first U.S. tour, but Bryson Tiller is back with all the "feels." Tickets are on sale now.

Ed Sheeran's +-=÷x Tour

6 p.m. May 27

Mercedes-Benz Stadium; 1 AMB Drive NW, Atlanta

After winning his copyright case over Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On," Ed Sheeran is ready to hit the stage. The "Thinking Out Loud" singer is set to perform with special guests Khalid & DYLAN at the Atlanta stop on his +-=÷x Tour.

US musician Ed Sheeran performs during the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards at Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas, on May 11, 2023. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Many sections are sold out, but tickets are still available.

Atlanta R&B Wine Food & Music Fest

11 a.m. - 5 p.m. May 27

Silverbacks Park; 3200 Atlanta Silverbacks Way, Atlanta

Bring a blanket or chair and an appetite for good music and food. The Atlanta R&B Wine, Food & Music Festival is on. Organizers say this is a 21+ event, so plan ahead for a sitter. Admissions starts at $25 for wine tastings, and a souvenir glass.

Alpharetta Arts Streetfest

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. May 27-28

The Grove at Willis Park; 175 Roswell Street, Alpharetta

The Alpharetta Arts Streetfest is open for business this Saturday and Sunday. Come out with an empty stomach to support local artisans, vendors and exhibitors. There are plenty of tasty bites and refreshing drinks to keep yourself going throughout the day.

Camp Creek Soul Music Festival

2 p.m. - 9 p.m. May 27-28

Princeton Lakes Park; 3870 Redwine Road SW, Atlanta

Let your hair down for this two-day soul music festival. DJs are taking over Princeton Lakes Park. There will be yoga at noon, food vendors, comedians, and plenty of dancing. Children are not allowed. If you miss it this month, the festival will return in June.

Learn more.

The Little Mermaid Premiere

All day May 28

Everyone knows Ariel, the beautiful little mermaid who dreams of a life beyond the sea. Atlanta's own Halle Bailey reprises the role in the 2023 live-action film, a move that has encouraged little girls all over the country since it was announced in 2019.

The highly anticipated movie premieres on the silver screen May 28. Start looking ahead to reserve your seats at your local movie theater. They're sure to sell out fast as the world is eager to see how the "Do It" songstress will portray Disney's beloved princess.

After the movie, you may want to check out "Immersive Disney Animation," the acclaimed high-tech immersive experience taking over Atlanta’s Armour Yards.

Jeffrey Osborne in Concert

7 p.m. May 28

Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre; 5239 Floyd Road SW, Mableton

The incredible Jeffrey Osborne and Peabo Bryson, the voice of your favorite Disney hits, are bringing an evening of classic soul to Mableton. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Very few seats are left, but you can still get tickets here.

Charlie Puth in Concert

Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park; 4469 Stella Drive NW, Atlanta

7:30 p.m. May 28

Charlie Puth is on tour and his bringing his sweet vocals to our area. Catch him at the Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park Sunday. Tickets are being sold online.

Atlanta Jazz Festival

Piedmont Park; Atlanta

1 p.m. - 3 p.m. May 27-29

It's the 46th annual Atlanta Jazz Festival. Critics call it one of the largest free jazz festivals in the country. Every Memorial Day weekend, jazz artists and enthusiasts from all over the world flock to Atlanta to perform.

Here's a look at who's performing. You just might see a few legends!

Georgia Renaissance Festival

10:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays Until June 4

The Georgia Renaissance Festival is back for its 38th season. "Prepare thyself for chivalry, revelry and merriment." Oh, and jousting!

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES - 2019/05/05: The Georgia Renaissance Festival. The famous event brings a 16th-century European country fair to the Atlanta area. It lasts for 8 weeks and it is an important tradition and tourist attraction in the Nort Expand

This weekend, it's all about our veterans, active-duty members of the military, first responders and their immediate families. Organizers say tickets are discounted Monday for the heroes who preserve our freedom and keep us healthy and safe.

Braves vs. Phillies

This weekend, the Phillies are entering Braves Country. Every night, fans are in for an unforgettable experience at Truist Park. Tickets are being sold online here.

7:20 p.m. May 25

The first 15,000 fans into Truist Park will receive an OutKast Bobblehead featuring music legends Andre 3000 and Big Boi decked out in Braves gear.

7:20 p.m. May 26

The Urias Daredevils will perform wild motorcycle stunts inside their "Glove of Death" at 5 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. Meet them on The Battery Atlanta Plaza.

After every Friday home game, fireworks illuminate the sky.

4:10 p.m. May 27

Saturday is Armed Forces Day. Anyone who served or currently serves this nation is eligible for the Military Appreciation Ticket Package. There will also be a special pregame ceremony to honor the military.

7:10 p.m. May 28

Giveaway: The first 3,000 kids through the gates will receive a BLOOPER Beach Towel

Greek Night Ticket Package: If you pledged to a sorority or fraternity during or after college, you might be interested in this pregame party. With the purchase of a Greek Night Ticket, you'll gain access. $4 per ticket sold will be donated to the National Pan-Hellenic Council of Cobb County.

Play Ball Alley: Get your little slugger amped up before the big game on the streets of The Battery Atlanta. From 5:08 p.m. to 7:08 p.m., fans can "play ball" on Power Alley between Goldbergs and Yard House.

Alumni Sunday: A couple of Braves alumni will be signing autographs. Meet Bret Boone (1999) and John Estrada (2002) at the Georgia Power Pavilion starting at 4:30 p.m.

Kids Run the Bases: What do you do with post-game jitters? After the game, kids 14 and under can run the bases just like the Braves thanks to a partnership with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

Claude Monet: The Immersive Experience

Until July 2

Exhibition Hub Atlanta Art Center; 5660 Buford Highway NE, Doraville

Explore the life and art of the extraordinary Claude Monet through an immersive experience complete with virtual reality, a 360-degree digital art exhibit that feels like wonderland, an art studio where you can create your own masterpieces and more.

There's limited availability on May tickets. You can also plan ahead for June or July.

Sneak Peek to Next Week

Disney The Little Mermaid x CAMP

Image 1 of 4 ▼ CAMP, The Family Experience Company, is opening its first location in Atlanta June 3. (Credit: CAMP)

Starting June 3, you and your little ones can be part of Ariel's world without ever leaving Dunwoody.

Dive into a magical world of CAMP where Disney’s The Little Mermaid is taking over for an immersive experience!

Learn more about the Atlanta grand opening here.

Come back next week for a look at even more special events happening near you.