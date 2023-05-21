Disney brings The Little Mermaid to Atlanta's first CAMP: How to get tickets

article

Take a step through the "Magic Door" and prepare to be submerged under the sea. CAMP, The Family Experience Company, is opening its first location in Atlanta, and they're kicking things off with Disney's The Little Mermaid.

Starting June 3, you and your little ones can be part of Ariel's world without ever leaving Dunwoody.

CAMP is a family-driven company that offers summer camp-like experiences jampacked into an hour.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ CAMP, The Family Experience Company, is opening its first location in Atlanta June 3. (Credit: CAMP)

Stop in for a dance party with mermaids, then slide through Ursula's evil lair. Be careful not to let her hear you sing, though. If you're up to it, embark on a scavenger hunt for Ariel's gadgets, whatsits and thingamabobs – You know, human stuff. Organizers say there's so much more planned for your little ‘merpeople’.

The experience is recommended for children ages four to eight, but the whole family is invited.

There are already several CAMP locations in New York, Boston, Los Angeles and several other states. This is the first one opening up in Atlanta, and it's wheelchair accessible.

The Little Mermaid-themed CAMP in Atlanta runs from June 3 until Sept. 4. It's located at 4551 Olde Perimeter Way.

You can find more information, including tickets, here.