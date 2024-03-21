Holi, KevOnStage, 1st ever SpelHouse Jazz Fest: Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

article

Your guide to a jam-packed, color-splashed weekend is here. Celebrate Holi, meet the Wizard, and prepare yourself for an electrifying end to this year's Atlanta Science Festival. We have information on how you can get tickets to do all of that, and more.

Celebrate Holi

It's Holi – the Festival of Colors, the Festival of Spring, the Festival of Love – one of the biggest festivals celebrated in Hinduism. While the actual holiday is March 25, there are plenty of places around Atlanta gearing up to celebrate early. Anyone can join in, regardless of religion or ethnicity. Here are a couple of places you can go:

Children's Museum of Atlanta; 275 Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW, Atlanta

9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Mar. 23

The Children's Museum of Atlanta will teach your children about the bright, colorful holiday of Holi. Kahaaniya for Kids and their puppet show will be there teaching the meaning through a musical performance. Check out the full schedule for the day here.

NaanStop; 3420 Piedmont Road NE, Atlanta

2 p.m. - 5 p.m. Mar. 23

Repeat after us: ‘I will not wear my good clothes today’. It's a Holi tradition to throw colorful powder at your friends and family, covering yourselves from head to toe.

Get ready to paint the streets with the colors of the rainbow with a dance party at NaanStop. This Buckhead restaurant famous for its Indian cuisine is hosting a family-friendly mini-festival on Saturday. The powder is free, and you can still enjoy food from the full menu. RSVP here.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Charlotte Hornets

State Farm Arena; Atlanta

7:30 p.m. March 23

The Hornets are in the Peach State this weekend. Can the Hawks take them? Tickets are on sale.

KevOnStage feat. That Chick Angel

7:30 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. March 23

Coca-Cola Roxy; 800 Battery Avenue, Atlanta

He's one of the funniest guys on social media right now, and his Atlanta show is already sold out! Keep that in mind if you're trying to get around downtown this Saturday. There will likely be traffic as fans flock to see comedians KevOnStage and That Chick Angel.

Sherri Sheperd live

6 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. March 23

City Winery Atlanta; Atlanta

If you're a Sherri Sheperd fan, we have some bad news for you. Sherri's show at City Winery Atlanta this weekend has officially sold out. But on the bright side, there's a waitlist. Click here to join it and learn more about her upcoming appearance.

Atlanta SMART Academy presents Selections from The Wiz

1 p.m. and 4 p.m. March 23

Embassy City; 4665 Macland Road, Powder Springs

Ease on down the road to see Atlanta's youngest and finest perform scenes and selections from the award-winning musical The Wiz.

Tickets are $15 if you purchase online, or $20 at the door. Learn more.

One-Day SpelHouse Jazz Festival

3 p.m. - 6 p.m. March 23

Spelman College; Spelman Lane SW, Atlanta

Are you ready for some soul-stirring, toe-tapping, enchanted listening? The inaugural One-Day SpelHouse Jazz Festival will be held on Spelman's campus. Most impressive of all, the event was organized by a first-year student! Learn more about Morehouse College's Cameron Smith and the jazz festival.

Picnic baskets, extra blankets, and friends are welcome.

Atlanta Spring Meet 2024

March 23-24

Atlanta Motor Speedway; Hampton

Car enthusiasts, this one's for you! The "Largest Import Car Meet in the USA" is in town. ImportAlliance is hosting its IA Spring Meet 2024 at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend. Learn more.

Atlanta Science Festival

Until March 23

Across Atlanta

This is your last chance to experience this year's Atlanta Science Festival! Grab your favorite mini-scientist, future engineer and all-around braniac and secure tickets to one of the many events scheduled across Atlanta. Learn more.

Barenaked Ladies headline 2024 Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival

March 24-25

Blackburn Park; Brookhaven

The famous Canadian rock band, Barenaked Ladies, is teaming up with +Live+ to headline Brookhaven's 2024 Cherry Blossom Festival. Admission is free! Learn more.

Georgia Food & Wine Festival

Until March 24

Jim R. Miller Park & Event Center; 2245 Callaway Road SW, Marietta

You'll likely be doing a lot of sipping at the Georgia Food & Wine Festival, but don't forget to savor every moment. There's live music, a kids' zone, vendors and plenty of delicious food to tie you over. Learn more.

UniverSoul Circus

Until March 24

Gwinnett Place Mall; 2100 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth

Step right up to the big top! The UniverSoul Circus is celebrating 30 years of fun. It's an unforgettable show known for its flips, tricks and awe-inspiring feats. Tickets are available here.

Beetlejuice at Fox Theatre

Until March 24

Fox Theater; 660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

Whatever you do, don't say his name three times! We hear Beetlejuice the musical will have you dying with laughter. Learn more.

Sneak Peek to Next Week

Sandy Springs Artsapalooza

March 30-31

6100 Lake Forrest Drive NE, Atlanta

Admire art, make art or be art at the Sandy Springs Artsapalooza Spring Arts Festival next weekend. Bring the kids for an interactive, creative day filled with music and plenty of activities. On Easter Sunday, there will be an egg hunt. Learn more.

Come back next week for a look at even more special events happening around metro Atlanta.

