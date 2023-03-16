Basketball, bar crawls and ballerinas: Things to do this weekend in Metro Atlanta

article

This weekend, we want to see you out on the town – Whether that's to cheer on Trae Young against Klay Thompson, to peruse Midtown's drink specials, or to comb through trinkets at the Atlantic Station Creator's Market. We have the details on how you can do all that, and so much more.

Each week, FOX 5 Atlanta will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Metro Atlanta. Download the FOX 5 Atlanta App , and follow FOX 5 Atlanta on social media channels for weekly updates.

Keep up with the latest forecast by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter.

Kiss Me, I'm Irish! Atlanta St. Patrick's Day Bar Crawl

6 p.m. - 2 a.m. Mar. 17

2 p.m. - 2 a.m. Mar. 18

Publik Draft House, 654 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

We hear it's an Atlanta Bar Crawl like no other – Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with nine Midtown favorites. With the purchase of a wristband, you'll have free entry and discounted drinks all night at Publik Draft House, Embr Lounge, Fadó Irish Pub, Kat's Cafe, Ponko Chicken, Rowdy Tiger, RT Rooftop, Taco Mac and Traffik. Check out the crawl map and pick up your tickets here.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Golden State Warriors

4:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Mar. 17

State Farm Arena; 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta

The Hawks are facing the Golden State Warriors at home this week, and it's a game you do not want to miss. Get your tickets here and read more about the match-ups for the night on FOX Sports.

March Friday Jazz

6 p.m. - 10 p.m. Mar. 17

High Museum of Art; 1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

Who knew the one thing a night at the museum was missing was live music? Treat yourself to a soulful jazz session at the High Museum of Art every third Friday of the month. There will be drinks, light bites and plenty of gorgeous artwork to check out. You might even meet someone new, who knows?

Tickets are required for entry, so get yours while they last.

Decatur International Festival

1 p.m. - 9 p.m. Mar. 18

Decatur Square; 509 N McDonough Street, Decatur

Get ready for a party the whole family can enjoy. Decatur is celebrating 200 years with an ode to the various cultures that make the area so great. There will be live art, food, music and performances from around the world. Did we mention this festival is free?

Check out more information on the planned performances on Facebook.

Atlanta BeltLine Food and Street Art Tour

11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Mar. 18

Atlanta BeltLine Eastside Trail; Atlanta

One mile. Three hours. Four restaurants. Five tastings. It's the BeltLine Food and Street Art Tour, and you just have to go check it out. We hear there are margaritas, chocolates and so much more being offered. There are so many hidden gems along the BeltLine that sometimes people forget to go back and explore. This is your time to see what the area has to offer and what keeps the neighbors coming back for more.

Family NightCrawler Overnight

6 p.m. Mar. 18

Zoo Atlanta; 800 Cherokee Avenue SE, Atlanta

We guarantee your cubs will love this next one. Zoo Atlanta is hosting a slumber party they'll never forget. Walk the zoo as the sun goes down and get to know all about the animals and their natural habitats. Then, snuggle in for the night inside an indoor climate-controlled area. The zoo will provide a late night snack and continental breakfast. You can get up and tour the zoo all over again in the morning, too!

This event is BYOSB: Bring Your Own Sleeping Bag. Learn more and register here.

Suwanee Beer Fest

1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Mar. 18

Suwanee Town Center; 330 Town Center Ave, Suwanee

Throw on your best all-green 'fit and hit the Town Center Park for a day of tasting well over 400 craft beers and bites from assorted food trucks. You can enjoy live music and all sorts of festival games, including axe-throwing. There are multiple options for tickets, so check them out ahead of time here.

Lawrenceville Gun Show

9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Mar. 18

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Mar. 19

Gwinnett County Fairgrounds; 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville

Sun's out, guns out – Welcome to the Lawrenceville Gun Show. Whether you're a collector or enthusiast, the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds are going to be the place you want to be this weekend. It's expected to be a high quality event with a variety of vendors selling and showcasing guns, hunting supplies, military surplus, outdoor gear and so much more. Bring your curiosity and questions. There are general admission and VIP tickets available for adults and children.

Nick Cannon: Future Superstar Tour 2023

The Tabernacle; 152 Luckie Street NW, Atlanta

6:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. Mar. 18

Actor, comedian and emcee extraordinaire Nick Cannon is set to host the Future Superstar Tour 2023 at The Tabernacle on Mar. 18. Hip Hop, Rap and R&B artists like Big Boss Vette, Hitman Holla and Klondike Blonde are scheduled to perform throughout the night.

Celebrate Navroz: Children’s Museum of Atlanta

9:30 a.m. Mar. 19

Children's Museum of Atlanta; 275 Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW, Atlanta

It's Navroz – the Persian New Year! The Children's Museum of Atlanta has special programs planned throughout the year to teach children about cultures around the world. Celebrate Navroz at the museum with the Ismaili Muslim Community. They'll teach everyone how to dance the Garba and make hyacinth.

Navroz marks the first day of Spring. It's a celebration of gratitude for life's blessings and a reminder to maintain a hopeful, optimistic outlook on the future. Check out the day's full schedule of activities.

The Brunch Flow - Live Music Open Mic

2 p.m. - 5 p.m. Mar. 19

Dancin' Crepe; 68 Pryor Street SW, Atlanta

Can we interest you in brunch? This one has a twist. It's an open mic! Dare your friends to bring the house down with all your favorite songs, deliver a spicy spoken word piece or just enjoy breakfast over drinks. Organizers say $65 covers your entry, seat, brunch, a mimosa as well as the taxes and fees. Take a look at the details here.

Don Quixote: Atlanta Ballet

Mar. 17-19

Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center; 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta

Who doesn't love the legendary story of Don Quixote, the Spanish gentleman who slays dragons, saves the damsel in distress and searches high and low for his one true love? The humorous novel by Miguel de Cervantes comes to life in a classical ballet. You can see it this weekend at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center.

"The vibrant emotions of Don Quixote will enchant you, even as the comic plot leaves you in stitches," organizers promise.

This show is two hours long, including the 20-minute intermission.

Romantic Tour

10 a.m. - 6 p.m. until Mar. 28

Centennial Olympic Park; 265 Park Avenue W NW, Atlanta

Why wait for Valentine's Day once a year when you can be lovey-dovey with your sweetheart every day? Take a romantic tour around the city. For two hours, a professional tour guide will introduce you to all the best date spots, show you where you can go for the cutest photo ops and teach you all about some of the most romantic stories hidden in the history of Atlanta. One ticket will cover your whole group, up to 15 people.

Atlanta Scavenger Hunt: Finding Peace in Piedmont Park

Any time between 7 a.m. - 10 p.m. until Mar. 25

Piedmont Park; 1181 Piedmont Avenue NE, Atlanta

Piedmont Park holds a lot of history and significance. You can learn about it while having fun with friends or family. Spend two hours scouring the park for clues to answer trivia questions and solve tricky challenges before your opponents can. Organizers say this event is perfect for bachelor/bachelorette parties, birthdays, or even as a team-building exercise for co-workers. You're racing against not only your opponents, but the clock too, so bring comfortable shoes.

Learn more here.

Atlanta Science Festival 2023

Various locations

Until Mar. 25

Here's one for the entire family. The famous Atlanta Science Festival is here! For the next two weeks, Piedmont Park is being taken over by all things STEM. There are 150 exciting events fun and interactive enough to entertain both kids and adults. Delta Air Lines is co-sponsoring the event along with a couple other big-name brands. Take a look at the program booklet. If anything excites you, grab a ticket and get ready to learn something new. Here are a list of events and their locations.

Dinner at Piedmont Park

Piedmont Park; 1320 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta

Until Apr. 2

We first told you about this amazing opportunity on Good Day Atlanta. Dinner With A View officially launches this week and runs through Sunday, April 2. This experience aims to bring the comforts of indoor dining to the beauty of outdoor dining, thanks to the use of clear, climate-controlled domes in which groups of four to six guests can sit back, dine, and enjoy the view.

Seatings are scheduled for Wednesdays and Thursdays at 6:00 p.m. & 8:15 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., & 9:30 p.m, and Sundays at 5 p.m, 7 p.m., and 9 p.m. For more information on domes and dinner reservations, click here.

Creator's Market at Atlantic Station

11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Saturdays

12 p.m. - 7 p.m. Sundays

Atlantic Station; 261 19th Street NW, Atlanta

What better way to shop and support local than the Creator's Market at Atlantic Station? Local, handcrafted and small businesses will be set up selling all sorts of goods like art, jewelry, soaps, candles, treats and so much more.

Dino Safari

North Point Mall; 1000 North Point Circle, Alpharetta

11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Wednesdays - Sundays

Dinosaurs take over the mall for the kid-friendly, walk-through exhibit. Tickets are $19 for kids and adults.

Clint Alderman: A Modern Folk Potter

Folk Pottery Museum of Northeast Georgia; 283 Highway 255 North, Sautee Nacoochee

Any time, every day until May 1

Put some culture and history on your agenda with this new exhibit on display at The Folk Pottery Museum of Northeast Georgia. At just 13-years-old, Clint Alderman gained an interest for pottery after moving to North Georgia. He worked with local potters learning the craft of traditional folk pottery. Now at 39-years-old, the artist is known for using a wood-fired tunnel kiln, his own glazes and his own freshly dug clay from the Mossy Creek area of White County. Check out the beauty a local artist has been able to create with nature at his fingertips.

Wild Encounters

Zoo Atlanta; 800 Cherokee Avenue SE, Atlanta

Great Panda at 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays

Elephant 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays

Aldabra Tortoise 3:15 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays

Get a one-on-one with your favorite animal in the kingdom. You can choose a session with a Giant Panda, an African Elephant or one of the largest living tortoise species in the world. For an hour, you'll be up-close and personal with the animal and an Animal Care Team member who will teach you everything you need to know about the animal and its habitat. Ticket costs vary, you can look them up here.

Sneak Peek to Next Week

An Evening with Brian McKnight

7 p.m. - 10 p.m. Mar. 24-25

City Winery Atlanta; 650 North Avenue, Atlanta

PHOENIX, AZ - MARCH 10: Brian McKnight performs onstage at Celebrity Fight Night XXIV on March 10, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Celebrity Fight Night) (Getty Images) Expand

It's like a dream come true. Singer, songwriter, actor, producer and multi-instrumentalist Brian McKnight is bringing his sultry vocals to City Winery next weekend. Plan ahead for a weekend full of romance.