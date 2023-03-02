Dinner With A View brings dining to Piedmont Park

They say you eat with your eyes before you eat with your mouth — which means an appealing atmosphere is a key element in the dining experience. And the organizers of a unique pop-up happening over the next month say they’ve got the atmosphere part covered, thanks to the natural elegance of Atlanta’s Piedmont Park.

Dinner With A View aims to bring the comforts of indoor dining to the beauty of outdoor dining, thanks to the use of clear, climate-controlled domes in which groups of four to six guests can sit back, dine, and enjoy the view. Here in Atlanta, the Dinner With A View team zeroed in on Piedmont Park as the perfect dome home, choosing The Promenade (located near Atlanta Botanical Garden and Magnolia Hall) to place 33 decorated domes which offer 360-degree views of the surrounding green space and skyline.

Of course, you can’t have dinner without the food, and Graé Hospitality executive chef Andy Merritt-Carter has designed a three-course meal centered around four main options: beef, chicken, fish, or vegan.

Dinner with a View officially launches this week and runs through Sunday, April 2nd; seatings are scheduled for Wednesdays and Thursdays at 6:00 p.m. & 8:15 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., & 9:30 p.m, and Sundays at 5 p.m, 7 p.m., and 9 p.m. For more information on domes and dinner reservations, click here.

Of course, we couldn’t wait to get a look at the domes — not to mention a first taste of that menu! Click the video player in this article to check out our first look at Dinner With A View!

