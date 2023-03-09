Holi, Star Trek, Shatner and Science fests: Things to do this weekend in Metro Atlanta

article

This weekend, we dare you "to boldly go where no man has gone before" … whether that's to a Star Trek screening with an ‘extra special’ guest, or out on a romantic tour through the city to see all the perfect snuggle spots for you and your honey. We have the details on how you can do all that, and so much more.

William Shatner Live + Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan Screening

Atlanta Symphony Hall; 1280 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta

8 p.m. Mar. 9

Paging all Trekkies: You're invited to Atlanta Symphony Hall Thursday for an unforgettable night. After a special screening of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, the Captain Kirk is coming out to greet fans, answer questions and share hilarious behind-the-scenes stories from his decorated career. We hear he'll even take pictures with a few lucky audience members. But you're going to have to act fast. At the writing of this article, there was only one seat left in the balcony. Beam me up, Scotty!

Atlanta Science Festival 2023

Piedmont Park; 1320 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta

Mar. 10-25

Here's one for the entire family. The famous Atlanta Science Festival is here! For the next two weeks, Piedmont Park is being taken over by all things STEM. There are 150 exciting events fun and interactive enough to entertain both kids and adults. Delta Air Lines is co-sponsoring the event along with a couple other big-name brands. Take a look at the program booklet. If anything excites you, grab a ticket and get ready to learn something new.

Bluegrass Early Show

Wild Leap Atlanta; 125 Ted Turner Drive SW, Atlanta

3:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. Mar. 10

A chilly night might be in the Friday forecast, but you'll feel like you're sitting around a campfire somewhere in the countryside at the Bluegrass Early Show. Grab a couple buddies and some brew while you enjoy the sounds of The Midnight Whistlers and Bluegrass Pythagoras. Tickets are $10 on Eventbrite.

Legally Blonde: The Musical

Fri, Mar 10 – Sat, Mar 11

North Atlanta High School, 4111 Northside Pkwy NW, Atlanta

Everyone's favorite blonde is on a mission to get her ex-boyfriend back, and she just might get a law degree along the way. The popular movie-turned-musical is opening at North Atlanta High School this weekend. Tickets start at just $10. North Atlanta Drama will show you how valuable Elle Woods can be.

Keke Wyatt in Concert

City Winery Atlanta; 650 North Atlanta Avenue NE, Atlanta

7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Mar. 13

The Keke Wyatt is bringing the house down at City Winery Atlanta. The musically-inclined Indianapolis-native is known for hits like ‘If Only You Knew’ and her cover of 'Tennessee Whiskey'. Enjoy a night full of soul and good spirits.

Tickets are still available for her Sunday 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. shows.

Romantic Tour

10 a.m. - 6 p.m. until Mar. 16

Centennial Olympic Park; 265 Park Avenue W NW, Atlanta

Why wait for Valentine's Day once a year when you can be lovey-dovey with your sweetheart every day? Take a romantic tour around the city. For two hours, a professional tour guide will introduce you to all the best date spots, show you where you can go for the cutest photo ops and teach you all about some of the most romantic stories hidden in the history of Atlanta. One ticket will cover your whole group, up to 15 people.

Celebrate Holi

It's Holi – the Festival of Colors, the Festival of Spring, the Festival of Love – one of the biggest festivals celebrated in Hinduism. While the actual holiday was Mar. 8, there are still places around Atlanta gearing up to celebrate this weekend, allowing more people can participate. Anyone can celebrate, regardless of religion or ethnicity. Here are a couple of places you can go:

Children's Museum of Atlanta; 275 Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW, Atlanta

1:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Mar. 11-12

The Children's Museum of Atlanta will teach your children about the bright, colorful holiday of Holi. Kahaaniya for Kids and their puppet show will be there teaching the meaning and leading the kids in a creative activity.

NaanStop; 3420 Piedmont Road NE, Atlanta

12 p.m. - 3 p.m. Mar. 11

Repeat after us: ‘I will not wear my good clothes today’. It's a Holi tradition to throw colorful powder at your friends and family, covering yourselves from head to toe. Get ready to paint the streets with the colors of the rainbow with a dance party at NaanStop. This Buckhead restaurant famous for its Indian cuisine is hosting a family-friendly mini festival Saturday. The powder is free, and you can still enjoy food from the full menu.

Creator's Market at Atlantic Station

11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Saturdays

12 p.m. - 7 p.m. Sundays

Atlantic Station; 261 19th Street NW, Atlanta

What better way to shop and support local than the Creator's Market at Atlantic Station? Local, handcrafted and small businesses will be set up selling all sorts of goods like art, jewelry, soaps, candles, treats and so much more.

Greater Atlanta Coin Show

Mar. 12, 9 AM – 4 PM

Hilton Atlanta/Marietta Hotel & Conference Center; 500 Powder Springs St, Marietta

Everyone has their thing. If yours is collecting coins, this is the perfect event for you. The Greater Atlanta Coin Show opens Sunday at the Hilton Atlanta/Marietta Hotel and Conference Center in Marietta. You can buy, sell and trade coins with dealers, or just come to marvel. Both admission and parking are free.

Atlanta St. Patrick's Parade

12 p.m. Mar. 11

1197 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta

Cue the drums and bagpipes, Atlanta's St. Patrick's Parade is hitting the streets of midtown rain or shine this Saturday. They say it's a day when "everybody is Irish," so all are welcome to enjoy the show. Admission is free, just make sure you hit the parade route early to get a good spot. Spectators are encouraged to consider taking MARTA to avoid traffic. Find more information here.

Educator Appreciation Day

Sat, 9:30 AM

Zoo Atlanta; 800 Cherokee Ave SE, Atlanta

Educators enjoy free admission and discounted tickets for all guests all day on 2023 Spring Educator Appreciation Day – and that deal is good whether you teach in or out of state! Learn more here.

Dinner at Piedmont Park

Piedmont Park; 1320 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta

Until Apr. 2

We first told you about this amazing opportunity on Good Day Atlanta. Dinner With A View officially launches this week and runs through Sunday, April 2. This experience aims to bring the comforts of indoor dining to the beauty of outdoor dining, thanks to the use of clear, climate-controlled domes in which groups of four to six guests can sit back, dine, and enjoy the view.

Seatings are scheduled for Wednesdays and Thursdays at 6:00 p.m. & 8:15 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., & 9:30 p.m, and Sundays at 5 p.m, 7 p.m., and 9 p.m. For more information on domes and dinner reservations, click here.

Dino Safari

North Point Mall; 1000 North Point Circle, Alpharetta

11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Wednesdays - Sundays

Dinosaurs take over the mall for the kid-friendly, walk-through exhibit. Tickets are $19 for kids and adults.

Clint Alderman: A Modern Folk Potter

Folk Pottery Museum of Northeast Georgia; 283 Highway 255 North, Sautee Nacoochee

Any time, every day until May 1

Put some culture and history on your agenda with this new exhibit on display at The Folk Pottery Museum of Northeast Georgia. At just 13-years-old, Clint Alderman gained an interest for pottery after moving to North Georgia. He worked with local potters learning the craft of traditional folk pottery. Now at 39-years-old, the artist is known for using a wood-fired tunnel kiln, his own glazes and his own freshly dug clay from the Mossy Creek area of White County. Check out the beauty a local artist has been able to create with nature at his fingertips.

Wild Encounters

Zoo Atlanta; 800 Cherokee Avenue SE, Atlanta

Great Panda at 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays

Elephant 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays

Aldabra Tortoise 3:15 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays

Get a one-on-one with your favorite animal in the kingdom. You can choose a session with a Giant Panda, an African Elephant or one of the largest living tortoise species in the world. For an hour, you'll be up-close and personal with the animal and an Animal Care Team member who will teach you everything you need to know about the animal and its habitat. Ticket costs vary, you can look them up here.

Sneak Peek to Next Week

Nick Cannon is coming to the Peach state!

Just this week, he and Kevin Hart took the media by storm with their fake "Who's Having My Baby?" game show publicity stunt.

Cannon really is set to host the Future Superstar Tour 2023 at The Tabernacle on Mar. 18. Hip Hop, Rap and R&B artists like Big Boss Vette, Hitman Holla and Klondike Blonde are scheduled to perform throughout the night.