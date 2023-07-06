First Friday, food trucks and film festivals: Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

Whether you're looking for the perfect date night, a relaxing weekend to yourself or a way to entertain the kids, we've got you covered. There's never a dull moment when your weekend is planned by FOX 5 Atlanta.

Underground Atlanta's First Friday

9 p.m. - 3 a.m. July 7-8

Underground Atlanta; 50 Upper Alabama Street, Atlanta

Close out the first week of July with a bang at Underground Atlanta. Every first Friday of the month, you can meet new people, enjoy art … and maybe even become part of it! Entry before midnight is free with an RSVP.

High Frequency Friday

6 p.m. - 10 p.m. July 7

High Museum

Have you ever partied in a museum? Here's your chance. Tour the High Museum's rotunda while a DJ spins for a dancing crowd. Drinks and snacks are also sold onsite. Tickets are available here.

Food Truck Fridays

5:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. July 7

Suwanee Town Center; 330 Town Center Avenue, Suwanee

If you're close to Suwanee, bring your appetite to the town center. While you pick a truck to patronize, Jazz Matters will be offering a free performance. The event starts at 5:30 p.m., the music gets started at 7. Learn more.

Fridays-N-Duluth

10 p.m. - 1 a.m. July 7-8

3142 Hill Street NW, Duluth

If you live closer to Duluth, pack a chair and hit Downtown for a night organizers say you'll never forget. Here are the food trucks scheduled to pull up this Friday:

Bento Bus

Eggroll Boyz

Pappy 2's Barbeque

Sometimeatarian

Spice the Americas

Wild Caught Seafood

Decorative Funnel Cakes

Simply Done

Snowie Atlanta Creations

Learn more.

Summer Concert Series

7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. July 7

Thrasher Park; 93 Park Drive, Norcross

Az IzZ, a high energy dance and party band, is taking over Thrasher Park for this weekend's edition of Norcross' Summer Concert Series. You can enjoy the live music while you eat at a local restaurant or have you own picnic in the park. It's the perfect date night, or night out with friends. Here's what you need to know.

Cobb Tasting Festival

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. July 8

North Georgia State Fair; 2245 Callaway Rd SW, Marietta, GA

Sample all kinds of cuisine this weekend at the Cobb Tasting Festival! All food samples will range from $1-$8. The fun event includes more than just food. Bring your family and enjoy a KidZone, live entertainment, music, giveaways, prizes, and more!

Sad Summer Festival

2 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. July 8

Ameris Bank Amphitheatre; 2200 Encore Parkway, Alpharetta

Get ready to rock and roll at 2023’s Sad Summer Fest presented by Journeys & CONVERSE! Dance the night away to bands such as The Maine, PVRIS, Hot Mulligan, Mom Jeans, and more!

U.N.I.T.Y. Hip Hop 50 Film Festival

12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m. July 8

Kirkwood Branch Library; 11 Kirkwood Road NE, Atlanta

Flock to the U.N.I.T.Y. Hip Hop 50 Festival and celebrate hip-hop’s 50-year history and culture! You will dive deeper into the influential genre with educational films and documentaries.

Roguewood Music Festival

July 8-9

Atlanta Dogwood Festival Inc.; 887 West Marietta Street NW, Atlanta

Enjoy a day of dancing, DJs, and flashing lights at the 2023 Roguewood Music Festival! The unforgettable experience includes mouth-watering food, plenty to drink, and a variety of stages and areas to explore.

Dear Summer BBQ ATL

5 p.m. - 11 p.m. July 8

Guardian Works; 775 Echo Street NW, Atlanta

Come kickback at this popping summer hangout with good food, great music, and even better vibes! The event is for 21+, and valid IDs are needed to attend.

Under The Rug in concert

5:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. July 9

Park Tavern; 500 10th Street NE, Atlanta

Meet up with friends and dance into the sunset with the musical band Under The Rug. Before their live music in the evening, eat and drink bottomless champagne and mimosas for brunch.

Circus Vasquez - Plaza Fiesta

1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Until July 16

Circus Vasquez; 4166 Buford Highway NE, Atlanta

The Circus is in town! Whether you're into clowns, trapeze artists, acrobats or contortionists, there's something for everyone under the Big Top. You can find more information, including ticket prices, here. Of course, Paul Milliken checked it out ahead of time for you.

(Courtesy of Circus Vazquez)

Disney The Little Mermaid x CAMP

Until Sept. 4

4551 Olde Perimeter Way; Dunwoody

Image 1 of 4 ▼ CAMP, The Family Experience Company, is opening its first location in Atlanta June 3. (Credit: CAMP)

Stop in for a dance party with mermaids, then slide through Ursula's evil lair. Be careful not to let her hear you sing, though. If you're up to it, embark on a scavenger hunt for Ariel's gadgets, whatsits and thingamabobs – You know, human stuff. Organizers say there's so much more planned for your little ‘merpeople’.

This Little Mermaid-themed CAMP in Dunwoody is recommended for children ages four to eight, but the whole family is invited.

You can find more information, including tickets, here.

Sneak Peek to Next Week

T-Pain Concert

Coca-Cola Roxy; 800 Battery Avenue SE

8 p.m. - 12 a.m. July 14-15

