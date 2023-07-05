Family-owned circus brings international acts to Atlanta

Fifty-four years is a long time to perfect the art of pleasing audiences. So, it’s no surprise the famed Circus Vazquez is drawing big crowds to its current engagement here in Atlanta!

The family-owned circus is back in Atlanta as part of its 2023 tour, performing daily at Plaza Fiesta on Buford Highway through July 16. Billed as "the largest family-owned circus in the United States," Circus Vazquez is currently run by five brothers who make up the third generation of Vazquez circus managers; one of them, Memo Vazquez, serves as the ringmaster.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours under the massive circus tent (it’s impossible to miss at Plaza Fiesta — and it’s air-conditioned!), getting an eye-popping peek at the action. This year’s show features performers from all over the world, including award-winning clown Housch-ma-Housch from Ukraine, juggler Jose Alberto, and acrobatic artists Legion M Teeterboard Troupe from Mongolia.

Plaza Fiesta is located at 4166 Buford Highway Northeast in Atlanta, and showtimes are at 7:30 p.m. on weekdays, 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 8 p.m. on Saturdays, and 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7 p.m. Sundays. Tickets range from $30 to $70 and are available for purchase by clicking here.

Now, we can tell you about Circus Vazquez all day — but the best way to really understand how thrilling the show can be is to see the performers in action. So, what are you waiting for? Click the video player in this article to check out our morning getting an exclusive show!