Dunwoody’s CAMP makes a splash with “Mermaid" adventure

Audiences are falling in love with Ariel, Sebastian, Flounder and the rest of the gang all over again, now that the live action version of Disney’s The Little Mermaid is finally playing in theaters.

But did you know there’s a "secret" place here in Atlanta where you can literally step (or, splash!) inside the film’s underwater kingdom, singing your favorite songs and experiencing the magic in person?

Well, there is…and we’re here to help you become "part of that world!" Disney The Little Mermaid x CAMP is an immersive experience which opens to the public on Saturday, June 3 at the new CAMP location in Dunwoody.

First things first: what is CAMP? It’s essentially a toy store-meets-entertainment venue, billed as a "Family Experience Company" on its website. So, think of it like this: CAMP is a place to buy the toys…and play with them, too. Along with the large retail area (called "The Canteen"), CAMP locations feature a "Magic Door" through which families can step into immersive experiences. And that’s where The Little Mermaid comes in.

Behind that magic door here in Dunwoody, designers collaborated with Disney to create an undersea adventure inspired by the new film, complete with a magic show in Ursula’s lair, live music and puppetry, and a recreation of Ariel’s Grotto in which visitors can search for the mermaid’s collection of strange human-made objects. The door opens every 15 minutes, and admission to the experience is $29 per person on weekdays and $35 on weekends.

We’re told Disney The Little Mermaid x CAMP is only here for a limited engagement — so, don’t be a "poor, unfortunate soul" and miss it! CAMP is located at 4500 Olde Perimeter Way in Dunwoody; click here for more information. And click the video player in this article to check out our exclusive first look under the sea!