Lantern Festival, Nickelback, gaming fest and free parties: Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

This week, we'll show you where you can get your game on, send your wishes and dreams floating down a stream, jam out with the likes of the Isley Brothers and Nickelback and even pig out on some peaches.

Southern-Fried Gaming Expo

July 28-30

Cobb Galleria Centre; 2 Galleria Parkway SE, Atlanta

Whether you're an old school or new school gamer, make your way to the Cobb Galleria Centre this weekend. We hear there's a massive arcade featuring pinball machines, new and retro console systems, panel sessions, a vendor expo and so much more. Tickets are still available, learn more.

Atlanta Water Lantern Festival

6 p.m. - 10 p.m. July 29

Jim R. Miller Park & Event Center; 2245 Callaway Road SW, Marietta

Spend the evening on the water watching illuminated art, hopes, wishes and manifestations float into the distance. There will be food, music and games. The gates open at 6, you can start designing your lantern at 8:30, and they'll be released at 9. Learn more.

Frankie Beverly and Maze & The Isley Brothers

7 p.m. - 11 p.m. July 29

Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park; 4469 Stella Drive NW, Atlanta

Before you let go, you might want to make your way to the Cadence Bank Amphitheatre where Frankie Beverly and Maze and The Isley Brothers will make you want to "Shout!" The legendary artists are teaming up for a show like no other. Tickets are selling here.

Little 5 Points Summer Parties

2 p.m. - 5 p.m. Every weekend until Sept. 10

Findley Plaza; Little 5 Points, Atlanta

Head to Little 5 Points in Atlanta for a party every weekend for the rest of the summer. This free event is open to everyone. Check out their schedule to plan ahead.

Elements of Hip Hop Festival

12 p.m. - 9 p.m. July 29

Piedmont Park

It's the 50th anniversary of hip hop, and these are the breaks. Organizers want you to celebrate the genre's birthday in the park with emcees, DJs, professional breakdancers and graffiti artists. Learn more.

Goo Goo Dolls: The Big Night Out Tour

7 p.m. - 11 p.m. July 30

Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park; 4469 Stella Drive NW, Atlanta

The Goo Goo Dolls are pairing up with O.A.R. for a wild night filled with great music. This is your chance to see two huge names in alt-rock for the cost of one. Learn more.



Nickelback in Concert

6:30 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. July 30

Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Is it just us, or is this a great weekend for rock fans in the A? Nickelback is also in town! You can still find tickets on LiveNation.

Atlanta Open

Until July 30

Atlantic Station; 1380 Atlantic Drive NW, Atlanta

This annual professional tennis tournament is back in the city. You can see some of your favorite athletes from around the world.

We know it's hot! Don't worry, seats are shaded and air-conditioned. Here's more information on the matches. Here's where you can find tickets.



Peach-A-Palooza at New Realm

12 p.m. - 6 p.m. July 30

New Realm Brewing; 550 Somerset Terrace NE Unit 101, Atlanta

When in the Peach State, do as the Peach State people do. Welcome to the first-ever Peach-A-Palooza where it's all about – you guessed it: peaches.

You can pick fresh fruit up at a stand, shop with local vendors for some peachy products, participate in a peach pie eating contest and of course listen to good music all afternoon. Learn more.



Braves vs. Brewers (Hank Aaron Weekend)

It's Hank Aaron Weekend, and the Brewers are entering Braves Country. Every night, fans are in for an unforgettable experience at Truist Park. Tickets are being sold online here.

7:20 p.m. July 28

On-Field Ceremony: The Braves are celebrating the life and legacy of Henry Louis "Hank" Aaron with commemorative pre-game and in-game commemorations.

Friday Night Fireworks: After every Friday home game, fireworks illuminate the sky.

Pregame CMT Summer Concert Series: Up-and-coming country artists will be performing live on the Georgia Power Pavilion Stage starting at 6 p.m.

7:20 p.m. July 29

Giveaway: The first 18,500 fans who enter Truist Park will receive a free Braves Oris Bear Mug.

Live Music Series: Enjoy some live music on the Georgia Power Pavilion Stage starting at 6 p.m.

1:35 p.m. July 30

Giveaway: The first 3,000 kids through the gates will receive a free "Two Bit" Bobblehead.

Play Ball Alley: From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., fans can "play ball" on Power Alley between Goldbergs and Yard House.

Alumni Sunday: A couple of Braves alumni will be signing autographs. Meet brothers J.D. Drew (2004) and Tim Drew (2004) at the Georgia Power Pavilion starting at 11:30 a.m.

Kids Run the Bases: What do you do with post-game jitters? After the game, kids 14 and under can run the bases just like the Braves thanks to a partnership with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

Learn more about Hank Aaron's legacy.

Tiff's Treats celebrates Barbie release

Until July 31

Tiff's Treats is offering a limited edition Pink Dream Sugar Cookie in honor of Barbie 2023 movie premiere this Friday. You can order a cookie in-store or for local delivery at all Tiff's Treats locations.

If you do go see Barbie this weekend, Tiff’s Treats wants to satisfy your sweet tooth after. The sugary shop is offering a limited edition Pink Dream Sugar Cookie.

You can get it at any Tiff's location until July 31.

Here is a list of a ton more events and vendors celebrating Barbie through food, drinks and other merchandise.

Disney The Little Mermaid x CAMP

Until Sept. 4

4551 Olde Perimeter Way; Dunwoody



Stop in for a dance party with mermaids, then slide through Ursula's evil lair. Be careful not to let her hear you sing, though. If you're up to it, embark on a scavenger hunt for Ariel's gadgets, whatsits and thingamabobs – You know, human stuff. Organizers say there's so much more planned for your little ‘merpeople’.

This Little Mermaid-themed CAMP in Dunwoody is recommended for children ages four to eight, but the whole family is invited.

You can find more information, including tickets, here.

Sneak Peek to Next Week

Sunset Jazz Festival

6 p.m. Aug. 5

Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park; 4469 Stella Drive, Atlanta

What's better than sweet jazz in the park? Sweet jazz in the park while the Georgia sun is setting. Get your blankets, camp chairs and picnic baskets ready now. The Sunset Jazz Festival is coming soon. You won't believe who's performing. Learn more.

Come back next week for a look at even more special events happening near you.