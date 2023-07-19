Atlanta Braves giving back for Hank Aaron Week

article

The Atlanta Braves will celebrate Hank Aaron Week with community events and in-game presentations.

From July 25 to July 30, Braves players will honor Aaron’s legacy as a player and philanthropist by giving to schools, upcoming athletes, and Black youth.

Tuesday, July 25

The Atlanta Braves, together with Truist through the Homers for Hank initiative, have built a state-of-the-art, covered batting cage at Lady Panthers Field, the home field of the Clark Atlanta University softball team. The new cages will provide a year-round training space for both the baseball and softball programs at Clark Atlanta University. In addition, the Braves, together with Truist, have donated new jerseys and baseball and softball equipment for the student-athletes at Clark Atlanta University. The Braves will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at Lady Panthers Softball Field on Tuesday, July 25.

Through the Homers for Hank initiative, Truist and the Braves are working together to support baseball and softball programs at HBCU’s across Braves Country.

Wednesday, July 26

The Braves will welcome the next Hank Aaron All Star APS School—Booker T. Washington High School—with a Braves Front Office volunteer project. The partnership with Booker T. Washington High School will continue throughout the year as the Braves help meet some of their most crucial needs, such as support for teachers and classrooms, projects improving the school facilities or grounds, and experiences and support for students. The Atlanta Braves have "adopted" a new Atlanta Public School each year since 2019.

Thursday, July 27

The Braves will host the L.E.A.D. Center For Youth (L.E.A.D.) Ambassador Signing Day & Alumni Luncheon Ring Ceremony in the Hank Aaron Terrace at Truist Park. L.E.A.D. is a sports-based development organization that uses baseball as tool to empower Black youth to overcome three curveballs that threaten their success: crime, poverty and racism. The luncheon will showcase L.E.A.D.’s work supporting young athletes in achieving educational goals and overcoming circumstances through baseball.

Friday, July 28 – Atlanta Braves vs. Milwaukee Brewers 7:20pm

The Atlanta Braves will celebrate Henry Louis "Hank" Aaron’s impact as a record-breaking baseball player, executive and entrepreneur with commemorative pre-game and in-game content, including highlighting the two 2023 Hank Aaron Fellows, the 2023 Hank Aaron Invitational athletes, the Homers for Hank beneficiaries from Clark Atlanta University, and more during an on-field ceremony.

Proceeds from the Atlanta Braves Foundation’s 50/50 Raffle during Friday, Saturday, and Sunday’s games will benefit the Henry Louis Aaron Fund to continue to support the growth of diversity in baseball, on and off the field. The team will be wearing their City Connect jerseys throughout the weekend series.

Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 30

In partnership with the MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation (YDF), the Braves will host the top 44 elite high school baseball players from the Hank Aaron Invitational for a special cultural day on Saturday, July 29 and showcase game on Sunday, July 30 at Truist Park. The players will be selected to participate based on their performance during the week prior at the Jackie Robinson Training Complex in Vero Beach, Fla.

These elite athletes will participate in a civil rights tour of Atlanta on Saturday, July 29, featuring a private tour of The King Center and The Atlanta University Center. The tours will conclude with lunch at Paschal’s Atlanta Restaurant, the 'meeting place' for some of the most notable entertainers, politicians, and businesspeople during the civil rights movement. The athletes will hear from Paschal’s historian, then from Mrs. Billye Aaron and civil rights leader, Ambassador Andrew Young.

The Hank Aaron Invitational is an annual event – supported by USA Baseball and the MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation – featuring the top 200 high school-aged players from around the United States.

The teams will play at Truist Park after the Braves v. Brewers game on Sunday, July 30 with a projected 7:20 p.m. first pitch.