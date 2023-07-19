Celebrating 'Barbie' with food, drinks and events in metro Atlanta

article

One of the most hyped movies of the summer, "Barbie," is opening this week and Barbie fans can enjoy related events and treats in the metro Atlanta area.

Tiff's Treats is offering a limited edition Pink Dream Sugar Cookie to celebrate the opening of "Barbie" on July 21. Tiff's signature sugar cookie with a pink sugar sparkle will be available in-store and for local delivery at all Tiff's location from July 10 through 31.

The Plaza Theatre will host a screening of "Barbie" at 7 p.m. July 21. There will also be a costume contest and photo ops. Proceeds will support breast health and breast cancer programs in Georgia.

Tara Atlanta will host a special screening of Barbie, hosted by Drew Friday, at 7 p.m. July 20. There will also be costume contest.

Kona Grill Alpharetta is highlighting several drinks for Barbie fans. Fans coming from Regal Avalon can sip on pretty, signature pink cocktails before or after the film. The drinks include a pink watermelon margarita made with Lunazul tequila, Monin watermelon and lime; red sangria made with Columbia Crest red blend with notes of hibiscus, lychee, raspberry, orange and lime; and the raspberry mojito made with fresh mint and raspberries. The restaurant offers $3, $6 and $9 bites and $9 signature cocktails, wine and beer from 2 to 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. to close.

The Blind Pig Parlour Bar has transformed for the summer into Playa Pig and is offering a pink ginger watermelon margarita that's perfect for Barbie fans. Additionally, Playa Pig's decor definitely favors the color pink.

Wild Leap Atlanta is offering a Barbie-inspired brunch from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 22. There will be a DJ playing all the bops from pop stars featured on the Barbie soundtrack, Barbie-themed cocktails and slushie flights, a costume contest, and Barbie-themed photo walls.

The Masquerade at Underground Atlanta is hosting a C'Mon Barbie dance party featuring music from bray-k47 at 9 p.m. July 22. It's a night dedicated to the hyper-femme and bubblegum pink and a celebration of everything unabashadly bright, tacky and frivolous.

The Barbie of Atlanta Event at The Pink Hotel in Snellville is a 36,000-square-foot event featuring themed beverages and bites, a Barbie slime class, cake pops in the Barbie cafe, Poppin' Pink Lip Glass station in the Barbie Salon & Spa, selfie zone at the Barbie Glamping Campsite, a paparazzi photo shoot, prize for best Barbie duo, a man cave for all Kens, and more.

The Star Bar on Moreland Avenue is hosting a Barbie party from 1 to 6 p.m. July 30. They will have Barbie-themed art and costumes are encouraged.

If you would like to submit information to be added to this list, send an email with details to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.