Coweta County fatal fire: 6 people killed in early morning house fire

A fire in Coweta County on Monday morning has resulted in 6 deaths, according to officials.

The fire happened in a home in the 1300 block of Macedonia Road near Roscoe Road in Newnan.

Firefighters could be seen spraying water on the home when SKYFOX 5 flew over it shortly before 8 a.m.

FOX 5 Atlanta confirmed that 6 people have died.

According to the Coweta fire department, they were dispatched at 4:48 a.m. and arrived within 10 minutes.

When they arrived, the home was fully involved and 5 people were outside. They were told that 6 people were inside and firefighters made entry to try to rescue them.

They were able to pull the people outside within 15 minutes but none of them survived, according to the fire department chief. Although the chief did not provide specific information about the victims, we do know they range in age from young to much older.

The people who were outside were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment, some with serious injuries.

The fire resulted in road closures near the home.

