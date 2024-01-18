Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, and free Jurassic World tickets: Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

article

POV: You're looking for fun things to do in Atlanta this weekend, and we already put together a list of the best indoor events planned with you in mind.

Whether you're looking for something interactive for the kids, like a train show or a musical about a singing, sponge-y fry cook, or something more mature like a winter wine festival or gal pals Tina Fey and Amy Poehler teaming up for a night of comedy, we've got you covered. This weekend's lineup of fun Things to Do in metro Atlanta has something for everyone.

Free Tickets to Jurassic World Live Tour

Starting Now

Any metro Atlanta-area Public Library

Kids, this one is for you! Jurassic World Live Tour is looking for readers. Through a partnership with metro Atlanta-area libraries, they're giving out free show tickets to some lucky children with a love for literature.

All you have to do is head to your nearest participating Atlanta Public Library and ask the librarian for a Jurassic World Live Tour Reward Club Card. Every book you take out and read will count toward your chance of free tickets.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Jurassic World Live Tour (Credit: JWLT)

Once you've read at least five library books, you can take your World Live Tour Reward Club Card to Gas South Arena's box office starting on Feb. 19 and redeem it for the Feb. 23 show, the Feb. 24 show, or the Feb. 25 show.

The only catch is your favorite adult also has to buy a ticket. That way, you'll have someone safe to go with. Tickets can be purchased here.

Find the full list of participating libraries here.

Tina Fey & Amy Poehler: Restless Leg Tour

Jan. 19-20

Fox Theatre; 660 Peachtree Street NE

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are celebrating 30 years of friendship with a hilarious show you can't miss. Tickets are selling out quickly at the Fox Theatre. Learn more.

Atlanta Build, Remodel & Landscape Expo

Jan. 19-21

Atlanta Expo Center, North Building; 3650 Jonesboro Road SE, Atlanta

Rumor has it, mortgage rates are dropping. Now might be a great time to get some inspiration to fix up your house and prep it for sale. Check out the Atlanta Build, Remodel & Landscape Expo, a free three-day event designed to help you discover ways to renovate your home on a budget.

Parking is free, and you don't have to pay to bring your kids. Adult tickets are selling now for $5. Learn more.

Atlanta Winter Wine Fest

12 p.m. - 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. Jan. 20

Guardian Works; 775 Echo Street

Raise your glass this weekend at the Atlanta Winter Wine Festival. There are two sessions full of wine, beer and White Claw samples, plus live music and a DJ. Don't worry about the weather, it's an indoor event. Learn more.

Please drink responsibly and plan ahead with MARTA or a rideshare app for a safe ride home.

Atlanta Model Train and Railroadiana Show

9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Jan. 20

Gas South Convention Center

Calling all railbuffs and modelers! Gas South Convention Center is holding the Atlanta Model Train and Railroadiana Show.

"Attendees will be able to relive the glory days of railroading in Georgia when the Georgia Railroad, Seaboard Railroad, and the Atlantic Coast Line Railroad were king," according to organizers.

The event kicks off at 9 a.m. Learn more.

The SpongeBob Musical

Jan. 19-21, 26-28

Woodstock Arts Theatre; 8534 Main Street, Woodstock

"Are you ready kids? Aye aye, Captain!"

Woodstock Arts Theatre is taking us to Bikini Bottom for The SpongeBob Musical. Learn more.

Chrisette Michele Live

9:30 p.m. - 11 p.m.

City Winery Atlanta; 650 North Avenue NE, Atlanta

"If I Have My Way," we would see Chrisette Michele live this weekend with front row seats. The Grammy Award-winning R&B vocalist is visiting City Winery with a full setlist that will make you cry, fall in love and remind you that you are your own very best thing. Tickets have already sold out, but you can still join the wait list here.

Cirque du Soleil ECHO

Atlantic Station; 241 20th Street, Atlanta

Until Jan. 21

This is Cirque du Soleil's last weekend in town, and it's no secret these guys put on a jaw-dropping show. It's a performance full of talents you've never experienced before. After all, anything is possible under the Big Top. Learn more.

Skate City Springs

City Green at City Springs; Sandy Springs

Until Jan. 21

Skate City Springs is getting to pack things up. This festive ice skating rink spans 5,000 square feet, making it an icy escape for the kids – and your inner child.

Organizers say tickets are $15 per hour for adults, and $13 for children. Admission includes skate rentals. Get your skate on before they close the ice rink for the season. Learn more.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Skate City Springs From: FOX 5 Atlanta

Ice Skating in Olde Town

Olde Town Pavilion; Conyers

Until Feb. 11

Lace up your skates and hit the ice in Olde Town. This rink is the longest-running outdoor arena in all of Georgia. Don't forget to hit up the snack bar before you leave – There are nachos, hot dogs, hot chocolate, candy and so much more.

Ice Skating at Sugar Hill

The Ice Rink at Sugar Hill; Sugar Hill

Until Feb. 18

If you live closer to Sugar Hill, check out this outdoor skating rink. General admission is $12 and skate rentals are $3. Learn more.

WildWoods: AGLOW

Fernbank Museum of Natural History; 767 Clifton Road NE, Atlanta

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Until Feb. 25

For a limited time, go on a multisensory adventure into the wonders of nature. This exhibit is a combination of the real environment, glowing displays, and mood music. Learn more.

License to Chill Snow Island

Margaritaville at Lanier Islands; 7650 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford

Every weekend through February

Who says there's no snow in Georgia? Come on out to Margaritaville at Lanier Islands, and don't forget your mittens! You can go tubing across "one of North America's longest snow rides," protect your fort with a snowball fight in Snowball Alley, and then make a pit stop for s'mores and a hot chocolate cocktail.

There are so many fun things to get into in Buford this weekend. Learn more.

Sneak Peek to Next Week

Braves Fest

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Jan. 27

The Battery Atlanta; 800 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta

Braves Fest returns with a celebration of champions. The six-time National League East Champion Atlanta Braves will be on full display for fans at The Battery next weekend. You'll get to meet your favorite players, get their autographs and take photos. There will also be shopping, dining and entertainment opportunities throughout the day.

Did we mention admission and parking are both free? Learn more.

Come back next week for a look at even more special events happening near you.

If you would like to submit an event for a future list, send an email with details to judayah.murray@fox.com