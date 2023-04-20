Disney on Ice, Moulin Rouge!, NBA Playoffs and monster trucks: Things to do this weekend in Metro Atlanta

article

This weekend we're getting down to the nitty-gritty with two of Atlanta's best sports teams, stuffing our faces from Conyers to Newnan, seeing our favorite Disney princesses on ice and finding out what makes the girls sing down at the Moulin Rouge! Let us show you how to get tickets to each of those and more whether you're flying solo, with your boo, best buds or trucking the kids.

Each week, FOX 5 Atlanta will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Metro Atlanta. Download the FOX 5 Atlanta App , and follow FOX 5 Atlanta on social media channels for weekly updates.

Keep up with the latest forecast by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter .

Trucks on the Tracks

5 p.m. - 9 p.m. April 20

Conyers Welcome Center & Historic Train Depot; 901 Railroad Street, Conyers

Put away the pots and pans, dinner's on a truck in Conyers tonight. Choose from a variety of food trucks offering anything from seafood to soul food, desserts and more. Watch the sun set with your loved ones, a group of friends or on your own over the sounds of live entertainment. It's pure joy.

If you're the type to look up a restaurant before you dine there, here's a sneak peek at the lineup:

Flavor on a Stick (American, Brunch, Salad)

Tasty Shack (American, Seafoods, Desserts)

All Around the World (American, Turkish, German)

Made With Love (Soul Food, Comfort Food, Southern)

The Hoagie Shack & BBQ Bar (American, Brunch, Comfort Food)

6 Pack Subs (Vietnamese, Asian Fusion)

Not As Famous Cookie (Desserts, Ice Cream, Coffee)

Kona Ice of Conyers

Atlanta Pizza & Gyro

Game 3: Hawks vs. Celtics

7 p.m. April 21

State Farm Arena; 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta

It's game three of the Eastern Conference playoffs and everything is on the line. After two rounds in Boston, the Hawks are bringing the Celtics back to our court. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. Tickets are selling quickly, catch the action in-person.

tags: Atlanta - NBA - Atlanta Hawks

web: https://www.statefarmarena.com/

Braves vs. Astros

7:20 p.m. - 11:20 p.m. April 21

Truist Park; 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta

Baseball and fireworks – what more could you ask for? Stay put after the Atlanta Braves run the bases on the Houston Astros. Truist Park puts on an incredible firework show every Friday night.

Atlanta International Night Market

5 p.m. - 10 p.m. April 21

2 p.m. - 10 p.m. April 22

Suwanee Town Center; 330 Town Center Avenue, Suwanee

Get ready to Glow in the Park. The City of Suwanee is teaming up with the Atlanta International Night Market for two nights of food, fun and performances.

It's a taste around the globe, featuring flavors from: Asia, Latin America, the Caribbean, the U.S./Canada, Europe and even the Mediterranean.

Once your belly is filled, you'll want to check out the artisan vendors. All the aforementioned places, plus Africa, are represented on the market. Throughout the entire experience, there will be performances from a ton of talented individuals and groups. It's simply an event you cannot miss.

Oh, and did we forget to mention it's free?

Disney On Ice: Find Your Hero

7:30 p.m. April 20

11 a.m., 7:30 p.m. April 21

11 a.m., 3 p.m., 7 p.m. April 22

1 p.m., 5 p.m. April 23

Gas South Arena; 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth

Do you have a family full of Disney-lovers who would never be able to settle on just one favorite character? This is the perfect event for you.

Disney on Ice presents Find Your Hero, a tale about discovering the hero who lives inside us all through a smorgasbord of fan-favorite Disney shows. These actors and actresses are world-class ice skaters. Your children will never forget this show in Duluth.

Find a time slot that works for you here.

Lemonade Days Festival

4 p.m. - 10 p.m. April 19-21

10 a.m. 10 p.m. April 22

12 p.m. - 6 p.m. April 23

Brook Run Park; 4770 N Peachtree Road, Dunwoody

Carnival rides, cotton candy and community celebrations – Correct us if we're wrong, but we pretty sure this is what dreams are made of! It's the 23rd annual Lemonade Days Festival and you have to be there. Daily wristbands for unlimited rides are available for $20/day on Wednesday and Thursday, and $30/day on Friday through Sunday.

If you're not there for the rides, the food and goodies may entice you. And of course, Dunwoody Idol and Battle of the Bands are back for another year, revealing all the amazing, talented people you had no idea lived among you.

The Dunwoody Preservation Trust's Lemonade Days began as a celebration of recovery in 1998 after a tornado devastated parts of Dunwoody – residents haven't stopped partying since. It's about taking the lemons of life and making sweet lemonade. When you're ready for a cup, click here for more information.

For a map of the grounds and the daily lineup, click here.

April Friday Jazz Night

High Museum of Art

6 p.m. - 10 p.m. April 21

If you're looking for a low-key, simple Friday night, Jazz Night at the High is just the thing for you.

Tour the museum at night while live jazz fills the rotunda. Bring friends, or meet new ones there. We hear drinks and light bites are available for purchase.

Oh – and while you're there, make it a point to check out Joseph Stella: Visonary Nature, Evelyn Hofer: Eyes on the City, George Voronovsky: Memoryscapes and Bruce Onobrakpeya: The Mask and the Cross. These new exhibits are only on display for a limited time.

Tickets for museum members are always free. Non-members can purchase theirs here.

Roswell Riverside Sounds Concert Series Returns in April

7 p.m. - 9 p.m. April 22

Riverside Park; 575 Riverside Road, Roswell

If you think Saturdays are meant for relaxing, head to Roswell this weekend for their 23rd annual Roswell Riverside Sounds. It's an outdoor concert series held at the park every fourth Saturday of the month, and it's totally free!

Zach Person (Credit: Roswell Riverside Sounds) (Supplied)

This weekend kicks off the Spring to Summer season. At every event, you'll hear from a nationally-known artist representing a different genre. First up is Zach Person , a 25-year-old Indie Rock/Contemporary/Pop recording artist from Austin, Texas who plays the guitar like he was born to entertain.

Bring your lawn chairs, blankets and whatever else you might need for a night along the banks of the Chattahoochee River. Guests are allowed to bring food and beverages, but there will also be refreshments sold on site. This event is kid and pup-friendly.

Check out the list of this year's featured artists.

North Georgia Indian Dance Festival Returns On April 22

3 p.m. April 22

West Forsyth High School; 4155 Drew Road, Cumming

North Georgia, we didn't forget about you. For a night packed with culture and lively performances, check out the North Georgia Indian Dance Festival at West Forsyth High School this Sunday.

Deeksha School of Performing Arts (Credit: North Georgia Indian Dance Festival)

The Soorya Foundation for Performing Arts is hosting the festival, and organizers say Georgia House Representative Todd Jones - Dist. 25 will be there to inaugurate it. It's free to attend.

Soorya Ensemble (Credit: North Georgia Indian Dance Festival)

The festival will feature renowned and award-winning Indian Classical Performers like:

• Deeksha School of Performing Arts of Atlanta

• Soorya Dance Ensemble of Atlanta

• RAMA of Atlanta

• Nrithya Samarpanam of Atlanta

• Samyuktam Natya Academy of Atlanta

• Three Aksha Dance Company of Philadelphia, Pa.

• NATYANANDA School of Indian classical dance of Birmingham, Ala.

For more information, click here.

Big Shanty Festival 2023

9:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. April 22

12 p.m. - 5 p.m. April 23

Downtown Kennesaw

The Big Shanty Festival is back for 2023, but to enjoy the day you'll have to take a step back into history. The festival is a combination of the rich beginnings of Kennesaw and a celebration for Civil War-buffs. There are over 200 booths for arts and crafts, food and shopping. Plus, live entertainment!

It all starts with a parade of floats, marching bands and every youth sports association at 9:30 a.m. sharp. They'll begin at Adams Park and make their way through downtown Kennesaw. Find more information here.

Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience

3 p.m. April 22

The Classic Center Theatre; 300 N Thomas Street, Athens

She's known worldwide as "The Long Island Medium," a woman with big, blonde hair who has a knack for communicating with the deceased. Now, TLC star Theresa Caputo is bringing her spiritual prowess to us!

Join Caputo live at the Classic Center Theatre in Athens to find out how she does it. Tickets start at $44.75 plus tax. You can find tickets and more information here.

Zoo Atlanta Plant Sale

Zoo Atlanta; 800 Cherokee Avenue, Atlanta

8 a.m. - 2 p.m. April 22

April showers bring May flowers, but only if you've already planted the seeds! Zoo Atlanta is having its annual plant sale to help you start your plant parenthood with some gorgeous native varieties.

If you've never taken care of a plant before, or have questions about your current flora, Zoo horticulture experts will be on site.

This rain-or-shine event takes place at the Conservation Education Gate at the edge of the Cherokee Avenue parking lot.

You don't need to pay for zoo admission in order to pick up a plant, by the way! Organizers suggest arriving early to get first dibs on the cream of the crop, so to speak.

Checks, cash, and credit cards will be accepted!

Celebrate Eid

9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. OR 1:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. April 22

Children's Museum of Atlanta; 275 Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW, Atlanta

Eid Mubarak! For those celebrating Eid al-Fitr or wanting to expand their child's cultural palate, The Children's Museum of Atlanta is definitely the right move this Sunday.

Eid al-Fitr is a Muslim festival marking the end of Ramadan, a holy month of fasting for those who practice the faith. The kids will go on a scavenger hunt to find 'the crescent moon'. There will also be a special reading of It's Ramadan, Curious George to teach the kids about what goes on during Eid.

Click here for the day’s schedule .

SweetWater 420 Fest

2 p.m. - 11 p.m. April 22

2 p.m. - 10 p.m. April 23

SweetWater Brewing Company; 195 Ottley Drive NE, Atlanta

If you're a fan of booze and bops, may we interest you in the 2023 SweetWater 420 Fest?

Tons of bands and performers are set to take over the stages both inside and outside of SweetWater Brewing Company on Saturday and Sunday. Expect food, fun and all the fizzy drinks you can handle responsibly.

To make sure that attendees don't drink and drive, there will be no parking on site. Organizers encourage the use of MARTA, UBER, Lyft or cabs.

Doors open at 1 p.m. This is a rain or shine 21+ event.

Tickets are still available here.

Downtown Newnan Restaurant Week

9 a.m. April 16 until 9 p.m. April 22

Main Street Newnan

We could never forget to plan for our foodie friends.

Bring your wallet and your stretchy pants out to Downtown Newnan for restaurant week. The festivities started April 16, but they won't end until April 22. Take a look at the list of participating locations through the official Downtown Newnan Restaurant Week app and plan out your meals carefully.

Through the app, you'll find a map of the businesses and be able to access all the specials and offers available. App-users are also eligible for exclusives and giveaways.

Monster Jam

7 p.m. - 9 p.m. April 22-23

Atlanta Motor Speedway; 1500 Tara Place, Hampton

Monster Jam® hits the roadway in Hampton for all Georgian NASCAR enthusiasts. It's an action-packed, mind-blowing, adrenaline-pumping, heart-racing good time for the whole family featuring some of the most famous monster trucks in the world. Don't miss out on the chance to meet your favorite drivers. They'll sign autographs and take photos if you want. There's even a Pit Stop Play Area for the little ones to get down and dirty like the professional crews.

The Monster Jam® consists of multiple competitions and challenges for drivers to show off their best stunts and skills. Pick your tickets up here.

Weekend at the Symphony

Atlanta Symphony Hall; 1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

Nathalie Stutzmann Conducts Mozart, Mendelssohn & Beethoven

8 p.m. April 21

Music Director Nathalie Stutzmann is leading the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra through Beethoven, Mozart and a little Mendelssohn. Here's a sneak peek at the program:

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart - The Magic Flute Overature

Felix Mendelssohn - Violin Concerto

Ludwig van Beethoven - Symphony No. 6

There's also a 22-year-old guest violinist from Stockholm, Sweden being featured Friday night. Daniel Lozakovich is expected to blow the crowd away.

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Gala

6 p.m. April 22

On Saturday, it's all about Stutzmann. She's leading the orchestra in a private concert of her favorite selections, followed by a delectable dinner. All proceeds from this gala benefit the Orchestra's educational and community programs.

Ben Folds and a Piano

8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.) April 23

Ben Folds, a pianist organizers say is often regarded as one of the top music influencers of our generation, is rounding out the weekend tickling the old ivories.

Folds has collaborated with the likes of William Shatner, Regina Spektor and "Weird Al" Yankovic. He's created songs for the soundtracks of family-friendly movies like Hoodwinked! and Over the Hedge.

On Sunday, he's teaming up with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra for your entertainment. His set list is so tightlipped, even we don't know what's on it!

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

April 19-30

Fox Theatre; 660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

When the lights go down this weekend, will you find yourself in the midst of glitz, grandeur and glory at the Moulin Rouge?

Fox Theatre presents Baz Luhrmann's hit 2001 film Moulin Rouge! in the form of a musical. It's an eventful show where Bohemians and French aristocrats meet, mix and mingle with a sultry soundtrack, colorful costumes and distinct dancing.

Fall in love with Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Tickets are going fast.

Atlanta Film Festival

Apr 20-30

Multiple Venues across Atlanta

The 47th annual Atlanta Film Festival has begun! From now until April 30, visit venues around the city or stay home and attend virtually. The Atlanta Film Festival is a time to discover up-and-coming filmmakers and talent, and revel in the greatness of the well-established.

This year's lineup of films comes from nearly 10,000 submissions. There are 40 feature-length films, 84 short films, and 27 creative media selections to see. Of these selections, organizers say 49% are directed by filmmakers who identify as female or non-binary, and 47% are Black, Indigenous, or People of Color (BIPOC).

"We are thrilled to return for our 47th annual festival with both an in-person and virtual format, allowing our films and content to be more accessible than ever," said Christopher Escobar, Executive Director of the Atlanta Film Festival. "This year’s lineup is once again full of unique programming from a variety of diverse voices from the local Atlanta community and around the world. We can’t wait to welcome audiences back this April."

For a look at everything you need to know before you go, click here.

Dino Safari

North Point Mall; 1000 North Point Circle, Alpharetta

11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Wednesdays - Sundays

Dinosaurs take over the mall for the kid-friendly, walk-through exhibit . Tickets are $19 for kids and adults.

Romantic Tour

10 a.m. - 6 p.m. ongoing

Centennial Olympic Park; 265 Park Avenue W NW, Atlanta

Why wait for Valentine's Day once a year when you can be lovey-dovey with your sweetheart every day? Take a romantic tour around the city. For two hours, a professional tour guide will introduce you to all the best date spots, show you where you can go for the cutest photo ops and teach you all about some of the most romantic stories hidden in the history of Atlanta. One ticket will cover your whole group, up to 15 people.

Clint Alderman: A Modern Folk Potter

Folk Pottery Museum of Northeast Georgia; 283 Highway 255 North, Sautee Nacoochee

Any time, every day until May 1

Put some culture and history on your agenda with this new exhibit on display at The Folk Pottery Museum of Northeast Georgia . At just 13-years-old, Clint Alderman gained an interest for pottery after moving to North Georgia. He worked with local potters learning the craft of traditional folk pottery. Now at 39-years-old, the artist is known for using a wood-fired tunnel kiln, his own glazes and his own freshly dug clay from the Mossy Creek area of White County. Check out the beauty a local artist has been able to create with nature at his fingertips.

Wild Encounters

Zoo Atlanta; 800 Cherokee Avenue SE, Atlanta

Great Panda at 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays

Elephant 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays

Aldabra Tortoise 3:15 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays

Get a one-on-one with your favorite animal in the kingdom. You can choose a session with a Giant Panda, an African Elephant or one of the largest living tortoise species in the world. For an hour, you'll be up-close and personal with the animal and an Animal Care Team member who will teach you everything you need to know about the animal and its habitat. Ticket costs vary, you can look them up here .

Sneak Peek to Next Week

Janet Jackson in Concert with Special Guest Ludacris

State Farm Arena; 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta

8 p.m. April 26-27

Janet Jackson brings her 9th concert tour "Together Again" to Atlanta on Thursday, Apr. 27. (Supplied)

"Rhythm Nation" stand up and get ready to "Scream". Janet Jackson is back on tour, and if you saw her perform in the 90s, you'll know this is a concert you simply cannot miss.

There are 40 songs carefully chosen for her set. Meet us back here on the FOX 5 Atlanta app or website next week for the rest of the juicy details.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta App and enroll in our text alerts so you can be the first to find out when we bring you early details on cool events around the city just like this one.

If you would like to feature a future event or activity on this weekly list, please send an email with photos and details including the subject line "Things to Do" to judayah.murray@fox.com.