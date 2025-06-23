Man sentenced for Rome crash that killed 2, injured child

article

A man will spend 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide and other crimes, according to Rome police.

Omar Garcia was sentenced Monday, over 9 months after the crash that killed two people and injured a child.

The two people killed in the crash were Kadrian Harris and Malik Henderson.

The crash took place Sept. 7, 2024 around 1:30 a.m., according to police.

Officers saw a black Dodge Charger driving fast and tried to pull it over.

The car didn't stop, and got away from the officer, who quickly alerted nearby officers to watch for it.

Another officer spotted the car, and started chasing on Riverside Parkway. By the time the officer reached the vehicle, it had been involved in a severe head-on collision with a Honda Accord, according to a press release from the police department.

Two people in a Honda hit by the Charger died. A 1-year-old child was injured but survived.

Police said Garcia drove the Charger that night. Officers arrested him and charged him with 2 counts of vehicular homicide and 1 count each of serious injury by vehicle, driving under the influence, driving without a license, fleeing/attempting to elude, reckless driving and driving too fast for conditions.

The case also received national attention after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene blamed the crash on the Biden Administration and their immigration policies.

Greene said Garcia is in the country illegally and "the blood of these innocent Americans who were killed by this illegal alien are on the hands of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Secretary Mayorkas, and every open borders Democrat."

The name of the child injured was not released, as police often do not identify minors hurt in crashes.