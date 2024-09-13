Marjorie Taylor Greene blames VP Harris after fatal crash involving 'illegal alien'

article

A high-speed chase in Rome early Saturday morning led to a tragic head-on collision that claimed the lives of two people and left a 1-year-old child critically injured. It has also led to Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene blaming the Biden Administration.

Around 1:37 a.m. Sept. 7, a Rome Police Department officer spotted a black Dodge Charger speeding eastbound after turning from Lavander Drive onto Shorter Avenue. The officer attempted to pursue the vehicle, later identified as a Redeye edition Charger with a supercharged engine generating 797 horsepower.

The Charger quickly disappeared, leading the officer to end the chase and issue a lookout to nearby units. Shortly after, another officer traveling south on Riverside Parkway saw the Charger speeding east on Turner McCall Boulevard. By the time the officer reached the vehicle, it had been involved in a severe head-on collision with a Honda Accord, according to a press release from the police department.

The crash resulted in the deaths of two occupants in the Honda Accord, while a 1-year-old child in the vehicle was critically injured. The occupants of the Charger reportedly sustained minor injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities have identified the driver of the Charger as Omar Garcia. He is facing multiple charges, including two counts of vehicular homicide, one count of serious injury by vehicle, DUI, fleeing and attempting to elude, reckless driving, driving without a license, and driving too fast for conditions. Garcia is being held at the Floyd County Jail and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Although the Rome Police Department did not identify Garcia as an undocumented immigrant, Rep. Greene (or someone who tipped her off) noticed that there appears to be hold on Garcia for ICE (Immigration Customs Enforcement).

That led MTG to posting "The blood of these innocent Americans who were killed by this illegal alien are on the hands of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Secretary Mayorkas, and every open borders Democrat… ."

She also wrote, "Kamala Harris claims she wants to fix the problems at our Southern border. She’s Vice President RIGHT NOW. If she really cared, she would have fixed this yesterday."

MTG is also making headlines this week for her criticism of right-wing activist Laura Loomer's "racist" post about Vice President Harris.