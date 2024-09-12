Marjorie Taylor Greene slams Laura Loomer for racist comments about VP Harris

article

In Brief Marjorie Taylor Greene condemned Laura Loomer's racist remarks about Vice President Kamala Harris on X. Greene called Loomer's comments "appalling" and stated they don't reflect Trump's views. Loomer fired back, referencing Greene's past controversies, including accusations of anti-Semitism. Trump co-defendant Harrison Floyd also claims that MTG once referred to him as a "ni**er" Loomer accused Greene of working with Democrats to undermine Trump allies ahead of the election.



Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump and frequent critic of the Biden administration, appears to be now defending Vice President Kamala Harris against potential racist remarks.

Right-wing political activist Laura Loomer wrote on X in response to a tweet by Harris about her grandparents in India, saying that if Harris wins the election, the White House will "smell like curry" and speeches will be "facilitated via a call center." Many online have condemned Loomer's comments as racist.

In a post at 7:10 p.m. Sept. 11 (3 days after Loomer's comments), Greene called Loomer’s remarks "appalling" and "extremely racist," adding that they do not represent Trump’s views.

After Loomer posted several responses to Greene on X, MTG followed up with a second comment at 8:50 a.m. Thursday, doubling down on her criticism of Loomer’s rhetoric.

Loomer responded by highlighting past controversial statements made by Greene, including claims about Jews using space lasers to control the world and accusations that Greene used a racial slur against Harrison Floyd, the former executive director of Black Voices for Trump.

Floyd is among the 18 Trump allies indicted in Georgia for allegedly interfering in the 2020 election. Both Floyd and Trump are awaiting trial in the case.

RELATED: Trump co-defendant Harrison Floyd given more time argue Fulton County election results

Loomer also accused Greene of collaborating with Democrats to undermine Trump allies, just weeks before the election.

That's not all though. Loomer also brought up Greene’s divorce, calling her an anti-Semite and a "poor excuse for a Christian."

And, Loomer claimed Greene used to ask her for talking points to use in Congress against Representatives Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib.

MTG isn't the only person that Loomer has targeted in the last 24 hours. She has also gone after media personalities like Jake Tapper and Mike Nellis. She defended her previous comments, saying, "Everyone just needs to chill out and laugh about the cooking comments and the Indian call center jokes."

This isn’t the first time Greene and Loomer have clashed on social media. Last year, Greene reportedly warned Trump against hiring Loomer, calling her "mentally unstable" and a "documented liar."

While Loomer claims she does not work for Trump, she was spotted with him at 9/11 memorial ceremonies in New York and Pennsylvania. She was also seen disembarking from his plane ahead of his debate with Vice President Harris, according to The Hill.