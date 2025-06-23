2 women hurt while shopping in 'accidental' Covington shooting

article

The Brief The shooting happened around 1:30 Monday at the Big Lots in the 3100 block of Highway 278. A woman's gun went off after it fell out of her purse and hit the floor. The woman was hit in the ankle and someone that was with her was also hit, according to police.



Two people were injured after a person's gun accidentally went off in a Big Lots, according to the Covington Police Department.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 1:30 Monday at the Big Lots in the 3100 block of Highway 278.

A woman dropped her purse on the floor while checking out, according to police. When she picked up her purse and laid it on the counter to check out, the gun fell out and onto the floor. Police said the gun went off when it hit the floor.

The bullet hit the woman's ankle and ricocheted, hitting a relative of the gun owner. Both victims were treated for their injuries and will be OK, according to police.

Nobody else in the store was injured in the incident.

What you can do:

Police said they will not charge anyone in the shooting, but they want this to serve as a reminder for anyone who carries a gun to do so properly.