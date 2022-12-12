Janet Jackson brings North American tour to Atlanta

article

"Rhythm Nation" stand up and get ready to "Scream". Janet Jackson has announced a brand-new tour, and she is expected to make two stops in the Peach State.

"Together Again" is the ninth concert tour for the five-time Grammy Award-winning artist. It comes after a four-year-long break for Jackson. "Funny How Times Flies", right?

Her Atlanta performance is slated for Apr. 27 at the State Farm Arena. Before that, she'll perform in Savannah at Enmarket Arena on Apr. 21.

Other stops on the Spring North American tour include, but are not limited to:

Apr. 19 - Orlando, Fla.

May 9 - New York, N.Y.

May 24 - Detroit, Mich.

May 28 - Milwaukee, Wis.

Jun. 2 - Dallas, Texas

Jun. 3 - Houston, Texas

Jun. 4 - Austin, Texas

Jun. 10 - Los Angeles, Calif.

Jun. 21 - Seattle, Wash.

CAMBRIDGE, ENGLAND - JUNE 18: (Editorial Use Only) Ludacris performs on the main stage at Strawberries & Creem festival at Childerley Orchard on June 18, 2022 in Cambridge, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage) (Getty Images) Expand

This wouldn't be a true trip to the Dirty South without an appearance from special guest and Atlanta-native, Ludacris. He is expected to join Jackson on all 33 stops of the tour.

Jackson's camp said the concert series will mark her 50th anniversary in entertainment. The set list is expected to pay homage to the discography in two of her most critically acclaimed albums: "The Velvet Rope" and "Janet". We're told concert-goers may even hear some new hits.

Janet Jackson brings her 9th concert tour "Together Again" to Atlanta on Thursday, Apr. 27. (Credit: Live Nation) (Supplied)

Presale tickets are available to Citibank cardholders beginning Dec. 13 at 11 a.m.

General public tickets go on sale on Dec. 16 at 11 a.m. You can check Live Nation or Ticketmaster to secure your seat.