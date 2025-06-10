Man stabbed near Northlake Mall after apparent fight

article

The Brief The stabbing happened around 3 a.m. The victim is in his 50s and did not go to the hospital. Police have not released the name of the attacker or any possible suspects.



A man was stabbed early Tuesday morning near the Northlake Mall, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.

What we know:

The stabbing happened around 3 a.m., according to police.

Recent Story: Apparent homeless man fatally stabbed at DeKalb County shopping center

Officers say it appears a fight between the victim and his attacker led to the stabbing.

The victim is in his 50s and suffered minor injuries, according to police. The victim did not go to the hospital.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to tell police by texting "DKPD" to 847411. All tips can come anonymously.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the name of the attacker or any possible suspects.

It's unclear what the man was doing at the mall at 3 a.m.