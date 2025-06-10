Apparent homeless man fatally stabbed at DeKalb County shopping center

DeKalb County police have taken a person in for questioning after a man died in an overnight stabbing at a shopping center.

Officials say the victim was found lying near a pump at a gas station nearby.

What we know:

While police have not shared many details about the deadly stabbing, officials have confirmed that they responded to the 3900 block of Lavista Road shortly after 12:45 a.m. after receiving a 911 call about an injured person.

Courtney Frazier told FOX 5 that her coworker found the victim when she went to the Chevron to get some snacks.

"She seen his shirt, and it had a bunch of stab marks on it, but she said she knew something was wrong because she said his chest wasn't compressing up and down," Frazier said.

Sadly, the man died at the scene.

Police are investigating a deadly stabbing after a man was found collapsed at a DeKalb County gas station. (FOX 5)

Investigators told Frazier that the man was stabbed across the street near the entrance to an insurance company's office.

"They said that he was stabbed, and he was trying to get help by the gas station, but he collapsed and passed away," she said.

While the identity of the victim has not been released, Frazier said she and her coworker recognized him as a homeless man who frequented the area.

What we don't know:

Investigators are hoping surveillance video from the nearby businesses will help them find out what led up to the stabbing.

Authorities confirmed with FOX 5 that they had taken a woman who was with the victim in for questioning. Her identity has not been released, and officers have not said whether she is a suspect in the case.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the DeKalb County Police Department.