Ludacris, Mercedes-Benz donating new shoes to Atlanta students

article

New shoes can really make a difference in a child's life.

That's why Atlanta rapper Chris "Ludacris" Bridges is giving metro Atlanta children shoes before they break for the holidays.

The Ludacris Foundation has teamed up with Mercedes-Benz USA and nonprofit Shoes That Fit for a holiday shoe giving program.

The organizations will donate more than 1,200 pairs of shoes to every student at two of the auto company's partner schools in Atlanta.

LUDACRIS BUYS PRIVATE JET AS GIFT FOR GRADUATING FROM GEORGIA STATE

The object of the donations to let all kids have new athletic shoes so that they can attend school with dignity and joy.