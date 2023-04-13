Dogwood Festival, Spring Wine, NFL and fashion: Things to do this weekend in Metro Atlanta

article

Turn up the music, cue the violins, fire up the robots, and get ready to watch Sandy Springs glow. We hope you're ready for an unforgettable weekend, because we have plenty of events perfect for singles, couples, children – and the children at heart.

Each week, FOX 5 Atlanta will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Metro Atlanta. Download the FOX 5 Atlanta App , and follow FOX 5 Atlanta on social media channels for weekly updates.

Keep up with the latest forecast by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter .

Atlanta Dogwood Festival

12 p.m. - 9 p.m. April 14

10 a.m. - 9 p.m. April 15

10 a.m. - 6 p.m. April 16

Piedmont Park; 1320 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta

For 80 years, the Atlanta Dogwood Festival has been a staple and fan-favorite spring event that feels like a taste of summer.

Are you an artist, an avid concertgoer, a connoisseur of spirits, or just a kid ready for a good time? Check out the Atlanta High School Art Exhibition, and make sure to stop by the Art Throwdown Sunday afternoon. Or pick up VIP tickets to the Party in the Park for craft beer, wine tastings and a discounted cash bar. Hit the main stage for all sorts of performances from both local talent and international. The festival is family-friendly, so bring your little ones. Kids Village will be open with arts and craft, a manicure station, face painting and so much more.

Click here for more information.

Weekend at the Symphony

8 p.m. April 13-15 (doors open at 7 p.m.)

Atlanta Symphony Hall; 1280 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309

If you're looking for a peaceful weekend, consider dressing up and going out to the Atlanta Symphony Hall. There are two great shows we're excited to tell you about.

On Thursday and Saturday, the Atlanta Symphony welcomes guest conductor Stéphane Denève and the ‘extraordinary’ Augustin Hadelich. The duo is offering a heart-wrenching selection with music from as early as 1830, to a piece composed in just 2020. Tickets for Fate, fantastique & Fan-Favorite Augustin Hadelich are currently on sale, but we warn you, Thursday's show is selling out quickly.

So, your Thursday and Saturday are booked? We can squeeze you in on Friday for the first annual Georgia Boy Choir International Festival . The Georgia Boy Choir has invited six groups from around the world to perform. It's a once in a lifetime collaboration of such young talent in some of the oldest choirs in the world. Learn more here.

Each of the concerts we mentioned begins at 8 p.m., but doors open at 7 p.m.

Atlanta Falcons Rally on the Runway for Childhood Cancer Research

4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. April 14

Georgia Aquarium - Oceans Ballroom; 225 Baker Street, Atlanta

Usually, he's dominating on the field. But this weekend, Falcons' #97 Grady Jarrett is suiting up for a special cause.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 15: Grady Jarrett #97 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts after a video review confirmed the Philadelphia Eagles failed to convert a fourth down in the final seconds of their 24-20 loss at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 15, Expand

The NFL defensive end is hosting the 13th annual Rally On the Runway fashion show benefiting the Rally Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research . He'll be walking the runway with brave boys and girls who are fighting cancer.

Alongside Jarrett and the kids, professional models will also join the show, sporting the latest spring fashions from Dillard's.

Tickets include the show, dinner and drinks.

Oasis: Meditation in the Museum

6 p.m. - 9 p.m. April 14

High Museum of Art; 1280 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309

Take a deep breath and carve out some "me" time with Oasis at the High Museum of Art this Friday. Organizers will search teas and mocktails while you learn how meditate and enjoy a relaxing yoga section.

It's a great way to settle down after a busy week, and you'll get to explore the museum after hours.

You can reserve your spot here.

11 a.m. - 12 p.m. April 15

If you can't make it on Friday, the museum is holding another event Saturday. Highly regarded German-American photographer Evelyn Hofer's first major museum exhibition in over 50 years has opened in Atlanta. It's called Evelyn Hofer: Eyes on the City.

A High Museum docent will lead you through the gallery admiring more than 100 vintage prints devoted to European and American cities over the span of five decades.

Little Big Town @ Fox Theatre

7 p.m. - 11 p.m. April 15

Fox Theatre; 660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

They're from a little town, but they're a pretty big deal. The Grammy Award-winning country group Little Big Town is bringing their 2023 "Friends of Mine" tour to Atlanta. Tickets for both regular and premium seating are on sale here.

Robot Week

9 a.m. - 12 p.m. April 15

Wayman and Bessie Brady Recreation Center; 3571 Breningham Drive, College Park

It's Robot Week and the SEEK Foundation invites you and your little Einstein to STEAMtastic Saturday. You've heard of the Oculus, right? What if we told you, there's a cardboard virtual reality headset that's just as entertaining? It's the kind of thing you'll see for free this Saturday at the Wayman & Bessie Brady Recreation Center.

Lunch is also provided for free, but tickets are limited. Register on Eventbrite before tickets are sold out.

For a sneak peek at some of the other technological advancements you'll learn about and get to play with, check out Good Day Atlanta's Alyse Eady interviewing the founder of the SEEK Foundation, Anike Sakariyawo.

Time to Glow at the Annual Lantern Parade

6 p.m. April 15: Pre-parade activities

8:15 p.m. April 15: Parade begins

Morgan Falls Overlook Park - Steel Canyon Golf Club; 460 Morgan Falls Road, Sandy Springs

Get ready to light up the Sandy Springs nighttime sky this Saturday at the Annual Lantern Parade. This incredibly magical event is perfect for families or couples out on a date.

Head to the parking lot of the Steel Canyon Golf Club at 6 p.m. for food, music and activities. When the sun sets, things really light up. Organizers say parade participants will walk to the park carrying colorful LED lanterns that they create themselves.

As for the other amazing, giant lanterns you'll see, Georgia's Chantelle Rytter is responsible. The artist says she fell in love with parades through living in New Orleans for 10 years. For her, it's far more than just a fun time. It's an opportunity to come together as a community and express yourself freely.

If you're interested in bringing your own lantern, Chantelle has free downloadable templates posted on her website. If you're down for a more creative challenge, skip the template and use her Lantern Ideas and Inspiration page to freehand your own design.

Atlanta Spring Wine Festival

12 p.m. - 10 p.m. April 15

Historic Fourth Ward Park; 680 Dallas Street NE, Atlanta

We just know this one has been on your calendar for weeks now. Get ready to break out the good china after you get a taste of all the Atlanta Spring Wine Fest has to offer. There are over 50+ wines to taste, a mix of beer and ciders, plenty of food, live music and a DJ. Tickets are now $50, and will go up to $60 the day of the event.

Free bottled water will be available the entire day, but we encourage you to pace yourself and drink responsibly.

Rideshare apps are always an option. Minors and pets are not allowed.

Repticon Atlanta

9 a.m. - 4 p.m. April 15

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. April 16

Gwinnett County Fairgrounds; 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville

Reptile lovers, this one is for you! It's finally time for Repticon Atlanta. Tons of vendors, breeders and educators are coming to the city this weekend with a host of reptiles and exotic animals. We hear some of them may even let you hold their creatures.

This fun, family-oriented event is designed to teach about our scaly, slimy friends in the animal kingdom. If you own one yourself, there are merchants equipped with state-of-the-art cages, supplies, feeders and even advice to help you in caring for your pet.

Venomous animals are not allowed to ensure the safety of everyone involved.

Check out the list of exhibitors here, before you pick up your tickets.

Gorilla Egg Hunts

Starting at 9 a.m. April 15

Zoo Atlanta; 800 Cherokee Avenue, Atlanta

The egg hunt's not over! Due to forecasted rain last weekend, Zoo Atlanta postponed their Gorilla Egg Hunt to this weekend. It's an annual zoo tradition – hide colorful "enrichment" throughout the different habitats and watch as the animals discover them.

The gorillas will be hunting for sugar-free Jell-O eggs at Habitat 3 starting at 10 a.m., but we hear these excellent hunters find their treats quickly. If you can't make it in-person, you can watch the Gorilla Cam live from home.

By the way, "enrichment" can mean objects, foods, feeder puzzles and more depending on the animal. Check out the full schedule of hunts around the different habitats so you can make time for your favorite animals here.

Sensory Friendly Sunday at Children’s Museum of Atlanta

9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. April 16

Children's Museum of Atlanta; 275 Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW, Atlanta

We're excited to share that we've been finding more accessible things to do around Atlanta. The Children's Museum of Atlanta is offering a sensory-modified setting again this Sunday. Whether your loved one is on the autism spectrum, has any sensory processing disorders, or just prefers a more sensitive environment, this could be perfect for you.

Admission is limited between 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lighting and sound will be adjusted as well. The museum staff even put together a neat PDF that explains everything your loved one can expect during their visit. We know not everyone likes surprises!

The Pre-Centennial Fashion Show: The Past, The Present & The Promise

4 p.m. (doors open at 3 p.m.) April 16

Atlanta Symphony Hall; 1280 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309

Are any devastating divas looking for an enriching event this weekend? The Atlanta Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is hosting its Pre-Centennial Fashion Show at the Atlanta Symphony Hall Sunday afternoon. The theme this year is " The Past, The Present & The Promise ," a celebration the breadth of DST and its historical partnership with Ebony Fashion Fair.

If you're looking for a night of elegance, class and fashion-forward fun, tickets are available now here.

Save a Life With CPR

11 a.m. - 4 p.m. April 16

Atlantic Station - Atlantic Green; 271 District Ave., Atlanta, GA 30363

Learn to save a life with CPR at this completely free, 5-minute training session. The National Two Step CPR Board of Directors and Emory University will be out on the Atlantic Green near Hobnob all afternoon. Stop by for a quick lifesaving lesson, then enjoy shopping, food or a movie after.

Dino Safari

North Point Mall; 1000 North Point Circle, Alpharetta

11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Wednesdays - Sundays

Dinosaurs take over the mall for the kid-friendly, walk-through exhibit . Tickets are $19 for kids and adults.

Romantic Tour

10 a.m. - 6 p.m. ongoing

Centennial Olympic Park; 265 Park Avenue W NW, Atlanta

Why wait for Valentine's Day once a year when you can be lovey-dovey with your sweetheart every day? Take a romantic tour around the city. For two hours, a professional tour guide will introduce you to all the best date spots, show you where you can go for the cutest photo ops and teach you all about some of the most romantic stories hidden in the history of Atlanta. One ticket will cover your whole group, up to 15 people.

Clint Alderman: A Modern Folk Potter

Folk Pottery Museum of Northeast Georgia; 283 Highway 255 North, Sautee Nacoochee

Any time, every day until May 1

Put some culture and history on your agenda with this new exhibit on display at The Folk Pottery Museum of Northeast Georgia . At just 13-years-old, Clint Alderman gained an interest for pottery after moving to North Georgia. He worked with local potters learning the craft of traditional folk pottery. Now at 39-years-old, the artist is known for using a wood-fired tunnel kiln, his own glazes and his own freshly dug clay from the Mossy Creek area of White County. Check out the beauty a local artist has been able to create with nature at his fingertips.

Wild Encounters

Zoo Atlanta; 800 Cherokee Avenue SE, Atlanta

Great Panda at 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays

Elephant 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays

Aldabra Tortoise 3:15 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays

Get a one-on-one with your favorite animal in the kingdom. You can choose a session with a Giant Panda, an African Elephant or one of the largest living tortoise species in the world. For an hour, you'll be up-close and personal with the animal and an Animal Care Team member who will teach you everything you need to know about the animal and its habitat. Ticket costs vary, you can look them up here .

Sneak Peek to Next Week

Atlanta Braves vs. Houston Astros

7:20 p.m. - 11:20 p.m.

Truist Park; 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta

Baseball and fireworks – what more could you ask for? Stay put after the Braves run the bases on the Astros. Truist Park puts on an incredible firework show every Friday night.

Meet us back here on the FOX 5 Atlanta app or website next week for the rest of the details, like the anticipated set list.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta App and enroll in our text alerts so you can be the first to find out when we bring you early details on cool events around the city just like this one.

If you would like to feature a future event or activity on this weekly list, please send an email with photos and details including the subject line "Things to Do" to judayah.murray@fox.com.