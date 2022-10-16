Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Oct. 17 - Oct. 23

article

Rev up those engines. We're taking you for a spin around town with events perfectly planned for anyone.

The 80s are calling! Vecna is waiting for you and your family at a ‘strange’ new experience coming to town. Plus, one county plans to take your tastebuds on a trip around the world, all in one week. We'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.

Clayton County Restaurant Week

Clayton County Visitors Center; 104 North Main Street, Jonesboro

Oct. 17 - Oct. 21

It's a taste around the globe. The culinary scene at Clayton County Restaurant week will take you around the world--from Mexican tamales to Vietnamese pho, we hear there's something for everyone. Restaurants around the county will offer discounted meals throughout the week. Take a look at the list of participating restaurants here to plan ahead.

Adventure Cubs

Zoo Atlanta; 800 Cherokee Avenue, Atlanta

Oct. 18

Take your cubs, ages 0-5, on an adventure they'll never forget. Zoo Atlanta wants to get your little ones moving and learning about new animals around the world. This month's lesson is all about ‘Silly Sloths’.

Fox Theatre Ghost Tours

Fox Theatre; 660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

6:45 p.m. - 9:45 p.m. Oct. 17 - 20, 24-27

Something spooky's bubbling over at the historic Fox Theatre. Learn all about the Fox's ‘ghostly sightings and unexplained events’ in a group tour. Tickets are on sale here.

Gorillaz: North American Tour 2022

Ameris Bank Amphitheatre; 2200 Encore Parkway, Alpharetta

7:30 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. Oct. 19

The Grammy-award winning, English virtual band "Gorillaz" is making a stop in our neck of the woods. Organizers suggest the performance for ages 18 and up. You can find more information on the concert here.

Avalon Nights Live

Avalon Plaza; 400 Avalon Boulevard, Alpharetta

6 p.m. - 8 p.m. through Oct. 21

Unwind to some live music at the north-metro shopping center's Plaza each Friday through October.

Click for more info.

Atlanta Mimosa Festival

Historic 4th Ward Skatepark; 830 Wiloughby Way NE, Atlanta

1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Oct. 22

Get your brunch squad together and hit up the Mimosa Festival this Saturday. You'll get to taste tons of different flavor variations of your favorite brunch beverage, plus other assorted cocktails on the menu. There will be live music and a DJ, so don't be afraid to bust a move. Your ticket pays for your entry, the entertainment and bottomless drinks. If you're going, we suggest getting a ticket early. They're $50 now, and $60 the day of the event.

Stranger Things: The Experience

Pullman Yards; 225 Rogers Street, Atlanta

11 a.m. - 9 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, Oct. 22 - 30

4 p.m. - 9 p.m. on Wednesday - Friday, Oct. 26 - 28

If you love the 80s and fighting demogorgons, this is the outing for you. Take a trip to the Upside Down in a new immersive Stranger Things experience at the Pullman Yards starting Oct. 22. This event is decked out in nostalgia and creepy terrors. You can hit the Palace Arcade, or try a unique cocktail at the bar. You might even spot Vecna … The waitlist to reserve your spot is now open.

Basic Archery

Panola Mountain State Park; 2620 Highway 155 SW, Stockbridge

1 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. Every Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 23

Awaken your inner Robin Hood with an hour-long archery class. You don't even need equipment, everything will be provided for you. Close-toed shoes are required and organizer recommend arriving 15 minutes early.

Find out more information here.

Dino Safari

North Point Mall; 1000 North Point Circle, Alpharetta

11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Wednesday - Sunday through Oct 30

Dinosaurs take over the mall for the kid-friendly, walk-through exhibit. Tickets are $19 for kids and adults.

Pumpkin Festival: Play by Day, Glow by Night

Stone Mountain Park; 1000 Robert E. Lee Boulevard, Stone Mountain

2 p.m. - 9 p.m. Every Sunday through Oct. 30

It's a park by day, and a light show by night. Take an adventure through some of your favorite classic storybook tales in 10 new themed areas with immersive light displays and huge carved pumpkins. This not-so-spooky event is perfect for family or date night.

Fright Fest

Six Flags Over Georgia; 275 Riverside Parkway, Austell

Through Oct. 31

It's officially spooky season. Enjoy family-friendly thrills by day and heart-racing frights by night at Six Flags Over Georgia. Your little ones can even go trick-or-treating between rides.

Brews and Boos Lawrenceville Pub Crawl

Lawrenceville Square; 125 N. Clayton Street, Lawrenceville

Through Oct. 31

Explore Lawrenceville's "haunted" history on a tour led by a ghost! Purchase tickets through Aurora Theatre.

SPACE: A Journey to the Moon & Beyond

Illuminarium Atlanta; 550 Somerset Terrace NE, Atlanta

Through Oct. 31

Get ready to get transported into the galaxy through an ‘out-of-this-world’ immersive experience.

Tickets for the standard experience begin at $19.

Click here for more information on this event

Time slots are in 30-minute increments.

Atlanta Fair

Across from the old Turner Field; 688 Central Ave SW, Atlanta

Through Nov. 6

Funnel cakes, cotton candy, candy apples, hot dogs, fresh squeezed lemonade--do we really need to go on? Take the kids out during the day, or snuggle up to your loved one under the stars and fair lights at night. Children get in for $3. Tickets start at $5 during the week for anyone over 42".

Guitars & Grapes

Paradise Hills Winery Resort and Spa; 366 Paradise Road, Blairsville

Through Nov. 25

The weekly Friday music series continues through November.

Look at the live music schedule or book a stay at the resort.