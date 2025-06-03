Fulton County chairman says he was 'disinvited' from White House meeting

The Brief Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts says he was disinvited from a White House meeting after already traveling to Washington, D.C., costing taxpayers nearly $2,000. Pitts questioned why he was disinvited while other Fulton County commissioners remained on the guest list; the White House cited seating capacity limits. Both Pitts and Henry County Commission Chair Carlotta Harrell, who was also disinvited, are Democrats, raising questions about whether politics played a role.



A scheduled White House meeting for local leaders has turned into controversy after Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts said he was unexpectedly disinvited — a claim the White House disputes.

What they're saying:

Pitts was already in Washington, D.C., ahead of Tuesday’s meeting when he said he received an email on Sunday notifying him that he was no longer invited.

The email, according to Pitts, read: "We regret to inform you that due to circumstances beyond our control, we are no longer able to welcome you to the White House. We appreciate your understanding."

Pitts’ travel expenses — just under $2,000 for airfare and hotel, according to the county — were already incurred by taxpayers before the cancellation. He had planned to meet with officials including the head of the Small Business Administration and former U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler. Pitts said his top priority was to advocate for Fulton County’s grants and ensure they are not cut.

Fulton County, Georgia’s most populous county, was still represented at the White House event by other commissioners from both political parties. However, Pitts questioned why he, as chairman, was disinvited while his colleagues remained on the guest list.

What we know:

An email provided by the county showed that after Pitts submitted his RSVP on Sunday, the White House opened additional invitations to other political leaders.

Henry County Commission Chair Carlotta Harrell also received a notice that she could no longer attend. Harrell, however, had not yet traveled to Washington, meaning no expenses were incurred for Henry County.

The White House Intergovernmental Affairs Office initially did not provide an explanation, but later a White House official stated the disinvitations were due to seating capacity being maxed out.

When asked if he thought it was a mistake or political, Pitts said he thinks it is political. Both Pitts and Harrell are Democrats.

There have been unconfirmed reports that other counties were affected by similar disinvitations, but no further details have been verified.